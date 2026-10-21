SAMACH Highlights Its 3D Vacuum Press Machine To Support Efficient, Energy-Conscious Surface Finishing And Modern Furniture Manufacturing

QINGDAO, China - October 21, 2026 - SAMACH presents its 3D Vacuum Press Machine, designed to support manufacturers seeking efficient surface finishing solutions for modern furniture, decorative panels, and curved wood products. Combining near-infrared heating technology, vacuum pressing capabilities, and a compact structural design, the machine offers woodworking businesses a practical option for processing PVC films, veneers, and shaped wood components.

As furniture manufacturers continue to pursue consistent finishing quality, improved production efficiency, and more flexible manufacturing processes, advanced vacuum pressing technology is becoming an important consideration. SAMACH's 3D Vacuum Press Machine is designed to address these production needs through a combination of automated operation, targeted heating, and vacuum-based material forming.

Designed for Versatile Surface Finishing Applications

The 3D Vacuum Press Machine is suitable for processing PVC film, veneer, and curved wood products. These capabilities make it relevant to furniture manufacturers and woodworking businesses working with decorative surfaces, shaped panels, and components that require material coverage across three-dimensional contours.

Compared with applications involving only flat surfaces, curved and profiled components can present additional challenges during finishing. Material flexibility, heating conditions, and consistent contact with the workpiece all play important roles in achieving the desired result. A vacuum press provides a production approach for applying surface materials to appropriately prepared components while supporting the forming process.

By offering a machine intended for multiple material types and product shapes, SAMACH provides manufacturers with an option to evaluate for different woodworking and furniture finishing requirements.

Near-Infrared Heating for Reduced Waiting Time

One of the notable features of SAMACH's 3D Vacuum Press Machine is its use of near-infrared heating tubes. According to the company's product information, this heating arrangement is designed to heat quickly and reach the required processing temperature more efficiently, addressing the extended preheating time associated with some conventional production workflows.

The manufacturer states that the machine can save approximately 30 minutes of waiting time through its heating approach. Actual time savings will depend on operating conditions, production settings, material specifications, and the existing equipment used for comparison.

For manufacturers managing multiple production orders, reducing unnecessary waiting time can help improve equipment utilization and simplify production scheduling. Faster heating readiness may also support a more responsive workflow when operators need to switch between jobs or prepare for different processing requirements.

Energy-Conscious Operation and Practical Equipment Design

Energy consumption is an important consideration for woodworking facilities seeking to manage operating costs. SAMACH highlights an operating approach that activates heating when required and avoids unnecessary heating when it is not needed.

This demand-based heating concept is intended to reduce avoidable energy use during operation. The actual energy performance of the machine will depend on factors such as production volume, operating procedures, material requirements, and local energy conditions.

The machine also features a compact design intended to help businesses make practical use of available workshop space. Its direct-connected vacuum pump is described by SAMACH as compact and low-noise, offering another consideration for facilities evaluating equipment layout and workplace conditions.

Together, these design characteristics make the 3D Vacuum Press Machine worth considering for manufacturers balancing production capacity, floor-space limitations, and operational efficiency.

Automation Designed for Straightforward Operation

Ease of installation and operation is another feature emphasized in SAMACH's product description. The machine is designed with a high degree of automation and a straightforward operating approach intended to make learning and daily use easier.

For businesses evaluating new production equipment, practical usability can influence operator training, workflow integration, and the time required to establish routine production procedures. Manufacturers should assess installation requirements, operator training needs, maintenance arrangements, and compatibility with existing production processes before purchasing equipment.

The machine is equipped with a Korean silicon sheet, as specified in the company's published product information. This component forms part of the machine's configuration for vacuum pressing applications.

Technical Specifications of the 3D Vacuum Press Machine

SAMACH lists the following specifications for its model RWV2300C-3:



Model: RWV2300C-3

Overall dimensions: 2500 × 2700 × 1150 mm

Worktable size: 2300 × 1100 mm

Total power: 25 kW

Vacuum pressure: -0.1 MPa Machine weight: 500 kg

These specifications provide a starting point for manufacturers assessing installation space, workpiece dimensions, electrical requirements, and vacuum pressing capacity. Prospective buyers should confirm the suitability of the worktable, operating parameters, and equipment configuration for their intended materials and production applications with the supplier.

Supporting Modern Furniture Production

The demand for decorative finishes and distinctive furniture designs continues to encourage manufacturers to explore equipment that accommodates a wider range of surface materials and component shapes. A suitable 3D Vacuum Press Machine can form part of this production strategy by supporting the processing of PVC films, veneers, and curved wood products.

SAMACH's solution brings together near-infrared heating, vacuum pressing, an automated operating approach, and a space-conscious design. For woodworking businesses considering equipment upgrades or new production capabilities, these features provide a basis for evaluating the machine against their specific manufacturing requirements.

Businesses interested in learning more about the RWV2300C-3 can review the product details on SAMACH's official website and contact the company to discuss application suitability, configuration options, installation requirements, and technical support.

About SAMACH

SAMACH supplies woodworking machinery and related production equipment for the furniture and wood-processing industries. Its product portfolio includes machinery for panel processing, sanding, membrane pressing, painting, and solid wood applications. The company provides equipment options for businesses seeking to develop or improve their woodworking production capabilities.

Product Information: