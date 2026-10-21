Spanish Interior Minister: International Co-Operation Is Essential To Safeguarding Global Security

Minister of the Interior of Spain, Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, underscored the importance of international co-operation, mutual trust and information sharing in safeguarding global security, stressing the need to strengthen collaboration among security institutions, law enforcement agencies and international organisations as security threats become increasingly interconnected and evolve.

Speaking on the first day of the Global Security Forum in Doha, Grande-Marlaska said the forum had established itself as a leading platform for dialogue among policymakers, experts and professionals in the fields of security and defence worldwide. He noted that this year's theme,“The Future of Alliances,” was particularly timely given the current international landscape.

He said today's security environment was characterised by growing overlap among threats, including terrorism, organised crime, cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and hybrid threats. These challenges could no longer be addressed in isolation and required integrated, co-ordinated responses.

Regional conflicts, humanitarian crises, population displacement and economic pressures also contributed to instability and created vulnerabilities that criminal and extremist groups could exploit, he said, adding that no country could confront the challenges of the 21st century alone.

The Spanish interior minister called for international co-operation to extend beyond alliances rooted in traditional political and military partnerships to encompass operational collaboration among security institutions, law enforcement agencies and relevant stakeholders.

He stressed the need to strengthen security institutions' capacity to anticipate risks, innovate and adapt, particularly as threats evolve and malicious actors exploit emerging technologies and vulnerabilities.

The minister said Spain had acquired extensive experience in international police co-operation, combating terrorism and organised crime, integrated border management and securing major international events. He emphasised that security increasingly depended on anticipating risks, reducing vulnerabilities and strengthening communities' resilience.

He also highlighted the role of technology in enhancing prevention, analysis and investigative capabilities, while stressing the need to address the vulnerabilities that technology could create.

The minister underscored the importance of co-operation between Europe and the Gulf states in maintaining stability, combating extremism, strengthening resilience against hybrid threats and ensuring citizens' security. He said Spain valued Qatar and the growing co-operation between the security institutions of the two countries.

Concluding his remarks, Minister of the Interior of Spain, Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, said the future of alliances would depend on the ability to address shared threats.

He reaffirmed Spain's commitment to international co-operation and to strengthening ties among Europe, the Mediterranean and the Gulf, emphasising that security in the 21st century is a shared responsibility.

Global Security Forum