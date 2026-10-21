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Ministry Re-Issues Tender For Up To 120,000 Metric Tons Of Wheat To Bolster Strategic Reserves

Ministry Re-Issues Tender For Up To 120,000 Metric Tons Of Wheat To Bolster Strategic Reserves


Date: 2026-10-21 05:11:53

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 21 (Petra) – The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has re-issued an international commercial tender to procure 100,000 to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat, aiming to reinforce national strategic stock cover and maintain commodity supply stability.

The Ministry invited interested grain trading houses and eligible suppliers to collect tender specification documents from its procurement division against a non-refundable fee of JOD 650. Bidding submissions will close at 14:00 local time on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Under standard procurement qualification criteria, participating bidders must present a valid vocational license alongside an official trade register certificate issued no earlier than 30 days prior to the bid-opening session.

//Petra// AA

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Jordan News Agency

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