Top Ratings In Sound Money, Regulation Bolster Jordan's Investment Climate Amid Regional Headwinds

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 21 (Petra) – Financial and trade sector stakeholders confirmed that Jordan's strong performance in the Economic Freedom of the World: 2026 Annual Report directly aligns with the Kingdom's broader macroeconomic momentum and key performance indicators registered since the beginning of the year.

The annual report, published by Canada's Fraser Institute in partnership with the Cato Institute and global research partners using 2024 standardized data across 165 jurisdictions, ranked Jordan 50th globally with an overall score of 7.38 out of 10. The Kingdom demonstrated exceptional strength in core macroeconomic pillars, securing 3rd globally in Sound Money (9.59/10), 25th in Regulation (7.38/10), and 52nd in Freedom to Trade Internationally (8.13/10).

Foreign exchange expert Firas Sultan noted that securing the 3rd spot worldwide in the Sound Money metric–behind only Switzerland and Finland–highlights the prudent monetary policy framework executed by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ). He stressed that maintaining the peg to the US dollar, controlling inflation below regional averages, and preserving comfortable foreign currency buffer reserves have protected domestic purchasing power, facilitated capital mobility, and boosted investor confidence.

Sultan added that these institutional safeguards provide a stable macroeconomic backdrop that aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision, enabling the private sector to lead growth, scale operations, and attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

Echoing these views, Secretary of the Jordanian Exchange Association Ala'a Dirani attributed the high ranking to the strength of the Jordanian Dinar, disciplined interest rate policies, and the efficiency of the domestic financial ecosystem. He emphasized that the exchange sector plays a vital role in maintaining FX market liquidity, facilitating seamless cross-border remittances, and supporting daily transaction velocity while insulating the local currency from speculative market pressures.

Commercial and economic analyst Mneir Deyah indicated that the index results mirror Jordan's resilient real-economy indicators recorded throughout 2026, including real GDP growth trending toward 3 percent, a double-digit expansion in total exports, a 10 percent increase in foreign reserves, and a 14 percent surge in worker remittances. He noted that these structural buffers led global credit rating agencies to reaffirm confidence in Jordan's sovereign creditworthiness amidst regional geopolitical headwind.

Deyah emphasized that Jordan's 52nd ranking in international trade freedom underscores its strategic positioning as a regional logistics and transit hub, backed by round-the-clock multimodal transport networks. He concluded that maintaining this upward trajectory requires sustaining public-private partnerships and accelerating capital allocation toward strategic mega-projects across energy, water, transport, and digital infrastructure.

//Petra// AA