Mobile Phone Imports Drop 17% To 1.1 Million Units Through Q3 2026 Amid Global Chip Price Hikes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 21 (Petra) – Jordan's total mobile phone imports reached approximately 1.1 million units valued at JOD 116 million during the first nine months of 2026, according to official industry figures released Wednesday by the Vision Association for Cellular Devices and Accessories.

Import volumes for smartphones contracted by roughly 17 percent compared to the same period in 2025–when imports stood at 1.3 million units–representing a net decrease of nearly 224,000 devices. The association cited elevated retail unit prices and constrained consumer purchasing power as primary drivers behind the market deceleration.

Commenting on the market contraction, Association President Ahmed Alloush explained that the upward pressure on device pricing stems primarily from a global surge in memory chip costs. Accelerated capital expenditure by major technology firms into artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centers has tightened global semiconductor supply chains.

Alloush noted that as memory modules constitute a significant portion of hardware Bill-of-Materials (BOM) costs, rising component expenditures at the OEM manufacturing level have flowed directly into landed import costs for Jordanian distributors, dampening local inventory turnover.

//Petra// AA