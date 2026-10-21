Jordan, Armenia Explore Opportunities To Expand Trade, Investment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- Jordan and Armenia are seeking to strengthen economic ties and expand bilateral trade and investment, with a particular focus on agriculture, food industries, the meat sector, and construction.

Wael Shuqairat, Chairman of the Management Committee of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), discussed prospects for enhanced cooperation with Ara Mkrtchyan, Armenia's Honorary Consul to Jordan, highlighting opportunities to develop commercial partnerships and encourage greater business engagement between the two countries.

Shuqairat underscored Jordan's openness to trade and investment, emphasizing that its strategic location and network of free trade agreements offer Armenian companies access to regional and international markets. He also pointed to investment opportunities in major development projects across the Kingdom.

He stressed the importance of exchanging trade delegations and strengthening communication between the chambers of commerce in both countries. The Jordan Chamber of Commerce, he added, is ready to provide its Armenian side with information on Jordanian companies operating in the meat and food sectors to facilitate business connections and identify potential partners.

Shuqairat also called on the Armenian side to share information about trade and investment opportunities in Armenia, enabling the chamber to circulate them among Jordanian businesses and help foster new partnerships and increase bilateral trade.

For his part, Mkrtchyan reaffirmed Armenia's interest in expanding economic and trade cooperation with Jordan. He highlighted Armenia's expertise and capabilities in agriculture, food industries, the meat sector, and construction, noting the potential to broaden commercial exchanges between the two countries.

//Petra// WH