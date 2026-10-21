Aqaba-Maan Railway, Inland Port To Drive Investment, Cut Transport Costs, Experts Say

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Maan, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- The planned Aqaba-Shidiya-Maan railway and Maan inland port are expected to attract new investment, reduce freight costs and strengthen southern Jordan's role as an industrial and logistics hub, economic and development experts said.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), experts said the two strategic projects would improve connections between Aqaba's ports and the country's mining and industrial centers, enhance export competitiveness and create employment opportunities in Maan and neighboring governorates.

Mohammad Abu Tayeh, CEO of Maan Development Company, said Prime Minister Jafar Hassan's recent visit to Aqaba's port facilities and his emphasis on the strategic importance of the Maan inland port highlighted the need to link the development of Jordan's maritime gateway with economic opportunities across the governorates.

He said the inland port would enable Maan to develop warehousing, cargo consolidation, distribution and logistics activities, alongside supporting industries, transforming the governorate into a center for value-added economic activity.

Abu Tayeh noted that the company, as the main developer of the Maan Development Zone, views the inland port as an extension of the area's industrial and investment infrastructure.

Integrating the facility with the planned railway would strengthen connections between Aqaba's ports, mining operations, industrial production centers and distribution facilities, creating opportunities for investment in transportation, storage and related services, he added.

He said the company is working with relevant authorities to prepare the investment environment and promote opportunities associated with the projects, including their integration with the Rawda Industrial Zone.

Abu Tayeh also highlighted Maan's strategic geographical position as a historic crossroads connecting the Arabian Peninsula with the Levant.

Ibrahim Hawarin, professor of economic development and labor markets at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University, said the railway is designed to transport approximately 16 million tonnes of cargo annually, including 13 million tonnes of phosphate.

He estimated that the project could reduce phosphate and potash transportation costs by approximately $40 million annually, improving supply chain efficiency and strengthening the competitiveness of Jordanian exports in international markets.

Hawarin said the planned railway network would extend approximately 403 kilometers, including 360 kilometers of phosphate and potash routes and a 43-kilometer link between Shidiya and Maan.

The network would establish a high-capacity freight transportation system connecting mineral production sites with Aqaba's ports and logistics facilities, he explained.

He added that transferring much of the country's bulk mineral transportation from trucks to rail would reduce fuel consumption, operating expenses, road maintenance costs and environmental impacts, while maintaining the role of trucks in local and regional distribution.

The railway and inland port would also encourage investment in loading and unloading facilities, warehouses, maintenance centers and supporting industries, expanding economic activity in Maan and Aqaba.

Hawarin said the project could generate approximately 5,000 jobs in southern Jordan, in addition to indirect employment opportunities in mining, transportation, logistics and manufacturing.

He noted that Jordan's phosphate production exceeded 12 million tonnes in 2025, including approximately 7.5 million tonnes from the Shidiya mine.

More efficient rail transportation would help producers move larger volumes of phosphate to Aqaba at lower costs, while supporting expansion into higher-value industries such as phosphoric acid and specialized fertilizers, he said.

Hawarin also described the railway as a potential foundation for a national rail network, with future plans envisioning connections from Aqaba through Maan to Madouna and northern Jordan.

Possible links with Syria, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries could eventually expand the network's role in regional trade and transportation, he added.

Wasfi Salah, director general of the Mudawara Customs Clearance Office, said the railway would mark a significant development in Jordan's transportation infrastructure, particularly through its direct connection between phosphate and potash production areas and Aqaba's industrial port.

He said the project would improve operational efficiency in the mining sector, reduce freight costs and strengthen Jordan's position as a regional logistics center.

Salah added that linking Aqaba's ports with industrial and development zones and the Maan inland port could stimulate investment in manufacturing, energy, trade, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure and housing.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring the railway's long-term operational efficiency and maintenance, noting that the Jordanian-Emirati partnership agreement governing the project provides for ownership to transfer to the Jordanian government after 30 years, subject to the agreement's terms.

Former Maan Governorate Council President Mahmoud Nuaimat said the railway and inland port represent an opportunity to translate the governorate's strategic location into sustainable economic growth.

He said the projects could attract investment in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing and supporting services, while improving connections between production centers, ports and regional markets.

Nuaimat stressed that their success would depend on ensuring local communities benefit directly from the investment opportunities and economic activities they generate.

He called for closer public-private cooperation, investment in local infrastructure and vocational training programs to prepare young people for employment in railway operations, logistics, maintenance and related industries.

He also emphasized the need to ensure that the economic benefits of the projects reach residents of Maan and surrounding areas, supporting broader development across southern Jordan.

//Petra// RZ