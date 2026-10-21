Anthropic Eyes USD750B Compute Spree
(MENAFN) Anthropic may commit as much as $750 billion to new computing capacity in the coming years as it moves toward an initial public offering (IPO), a major U.S. financial newspaper reported Tuesday.
That total includes agreements still being negotiated, according to the paper, which cited a draft IPO prospectus.
The company behind the Claude AI assistant posted a net loss of $80.7 billion in the first half of 2026, up sharply from $13 billion in the same period last year, the report said. Roughly $72 billion of the latest loss came from accounting charges tied to shifts in the value of convertible notes and other financial instruments the company has issued.
Spending on computing capacity and infrastructure climbed to nearly $9 billion in the six months through June, versus $2.3 billion a year earlier. That first-half outlay already surpasses the $7.3 billion the company recorded for all of 2025.
The draft prospectus lays out computing agreements worth about $450 billion over the next seven to 10 years, the newspaper reported. Most of those commitments cannot be canceled. They include planned spending of $111 billion on Google Cloud contracts, $110 billion with Amazon Web Services and $31 billion with Microsoft.
Anthropic is expected to file its IPO documents publicly within weeks as it seeks fresh capital for chips, data centers and staff to build its AI models.
The prospectus also flags risks tied to AI systems, including the chance that models could act to avoid being shut down or generate responses resembling blackmail, according to the report. It names political opposition to data center construction in the US, where most of the company’s computing capacity is located, as another potential threat.
That total includes agreements still being negotiated, according to the paper, which cited a draft IPO prospectus.
The company behind the Claude AI assistant posted a net loss of $80.7 billion in the first half of 2026, up sharply from $13 billion in the same period last year, the report said. Roughly $72 billion of the latest loss came from accounting charges tied to shifts in the value of convertible notes and other financial instruments the company has issued.
Spending on computing capacity and infrastructure climbed to nearly $9 billion in the six months through June, versus $2.3 billion a year earlier. That first-half outlay already surpasses the $7.3 billion the company recorded for all of 2025.
The draft prospectus lays out computing agreements worth about $450 billion over the next seven to 10 years, the newspaper reported. Most of those commitments cannot be canceled. They include planned spending of $111 billion on Google Cloud contracts, $110 billion with Amazon Web Services and $31 billion with Microsoft.
Anthropic is expected to file its IPO documents publicly within weeks as it seeks fresh capital for chips, data centers and staff to build its AI models.
The prospectus also flags risks tied to AI systems, including the chance that models could act to avoid being shut down or generate responses resembling blackmail, according to the report. It names political opposition to data center construction in the US, where most of the company’s computing capacity is located, as another potential threat.
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