PHC Issues Notices In Petitions Challenging Governor's Rule, Emergency

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Peshawar High Court has issued a written order from the previous hearing on petitions challenging the imposition of governor's rule and emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, issuing notices to the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Attorney General of Pakistan.

The court directed the parties to submit their responses within 14 days and adjourned further hearings until November 10.

According to the written order, the Assistant Attorney General had raised objections to the maintainability of the petitions.

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The petitioners argued that the emergency was imposed without the approval of the provincial assembly and that the President did not have substantial evidence to justify its imposition.

According to the petitioners, the army has been called in the province under Article 245 of the Constitution to assist the civil authorities.

They maintained that the provincial government has the authority to call in the army under Article 245.

In its written order, the court stated that notices were being issued to the Attorney General and the Advocate General, directing the parties to submit their responses within 14 days.

The Peshawar High Court adjourned further hearings on the petitions until November 10.