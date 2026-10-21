Explosion In Odesa Apartment Building Injures Three Rescuers, Ambulance Medic
According to Ukrinform, the Odesa region branch of Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Facebook.
"An explosion involving an unidentified object occurred in a seven-story residential building, causing a large-scale fire and damage to apartments. A second explosion occurred while the fire was being extinguished. Four people were injured, including three rescuers and an ambulance medic," the statement said.
The SES added that the fire, which covered an area of 400 square meters, had been extinguished. The service's psychologists provided assistance to 11 people.
A total of 45 rescuers and 11 units of specialized equipment were involved in dealing with the aftermath.
Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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