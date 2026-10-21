Russia Attacks Enterprise In Chernihiv, One Person Injured
"The enemy attacked one of the city's enterprises. Information about the consequences is being clarified," Bryzhynskyi wrote.Read also: Russian shelling in Chernihiv region injures one person
He later specified that one person had sustained an acoustic barotrauma. The person received medical assistance at the scene.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked Chernihiv's transport infrastructure with drones on the evening of October 20.
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