Russia Attacks Enterprise In Chernihiv, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked one of the city's enterprises. Information about the consequences is being clarified," Bryzhynskyi wrote.

Russian shelling in Chernihiv region injures one person

He later specified that one person had sustained an acoustic barotrauma. The person received medical assistance at the scene.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked Chernihiv's transport infrastructure with drones on the evening of October 20.

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