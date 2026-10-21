Rubio Calls Zelensky-Witkoff Meeting In Norway Positive

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Reuters, Ukrinform reports.

Speaking to journalists in Mumbai during his visit to India, Rubio said Witkoff's talks with Zelensky had produced no surprises.

"He'll now, armed with those ideas, be able to go to St Petersburg and share them with the Russian side – and let's see if we can make some progress," Rubio said.

Witkoff is scheduled to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, the report said.

Rubio also denied that Washington had restricted Ukraine's access to SpaceX's Starlink satellite system.

"What I can tell you with certainty is the president of the United States, nor anyone in our system, ever requested that any changes to that system be made," he said.

Rubio: Ukraine interceptor deliveries may have been delayed, but not for political reasons

According to Rubio, the terms governing the use of the equipment are set out in a private commercial contract, and the U.S. government cannot tell a company what decisions to make.

"I'm not aware that we knew about this decision beforehand. But that's irrelevant. [...] The bottom line is that that is governed by a private commercial contract as to how their stuff can be used and what speeds they'll allow it to be used at," he added.

The Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. officials, reported earlier that SpaceX owner Elon Musk had personally ordered restrictions on the operating speed of Starshield, the military version of the Starlink satellite service, in Ukraine last week.

According to the news outlet, U.S. President Donald Trump and Musk discussed the Starlink restrictions by phone shortly after they became public. They had also discussed the issue before the decision was made.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine