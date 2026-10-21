Russia Continues Attacks On Ukraine, Targeting Energy Facilities, Railways, Shopping Malls, Homes Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi reported this on Telegram.

According to him, energy facilities were attacked in the Kyiv, Volyn, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. Civilian enterprises came under attack in the Volyn, Lviv, Odesa and Zhytomyr regions. A drone also attacked a merchant vessel in the Black Sea.

A 24-story apartment building in Kyiv was also hit, killing two people. In Korotych, Kharkiv region, a strike destroyed private houses. Two people were killed and 11 injured, including two children. In Kremenchuk, a university building was hit, while a shopping mall came under attack in Uman. People were also injured in the Poltava, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.

Russian drones attack settlement in Kharkiv region, killing two

As previously reported, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 150 out of the 186 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of October 20.