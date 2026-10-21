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US, Ukraine And European Countries Agree On Coordinated Approach To Russia

US, Ukraine And European Countries Agree On Coordinated Approach To Russia


Date: 2026-10-21 05:10:12

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The United States, Ukraine and European countries have developed a coordinated position on engagement with Russia and steps to be taken towards resolving the conflict.

The information was shared by Barak Ravid, a correspondent for the Axios news portal and Israel's Channel 12.

According to Ravid, Ukraine put forward new ideas and proposals during a meeting held in Oslo, which were discussed in detail.

The journalist noted that the parties had made significant progress in establishing a coordinated approach to relations with Russia and advancing the diplomatic process.

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AzerNews

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