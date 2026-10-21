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Two Azerbaijani Basketball Clubs Set For Third-Tound FIBA Europe Cup Games

Two Azerbaijani Basketball Clubs Set For Third-Tound FIBA Europe Cup Games


Date: 2026-10-21 05:10:10

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Two Azerbaijani basketball clubs will play their third-round games in the FIBA Europe Cup on October 21.

LANDAU Lions will face Denmark's Bakken Bears in Group G. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. Baku time.

The team coached by Erhan Toker has previously lost to Switzerland's Geneva Lions 83-105 at home and Slovakia's Prievidza 84-108.

Azerbaijan's other representative, Neftchi, will take on Switzerland's Fribourg Olympic away in Group H. The game is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. Baku time.

Neftchi lost 58-78 to Greece's Mykonos in its opening game and suffered a 94-110 defeat to Latvia's VEF at home in the second round.

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AzerNews

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