Rubio: There Would Be No Ukraine Without US Aid

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Ukraine would not without military assistance from his country.

"If there were not for the assistance of the United States, including under the Trump administration, there would be no Ukraine right now. Ukraine as a sovereign state would not exist," Rubio told reporters in India, stressing that Washington has allocated billions of dollars in aid for Kyiv.

He also praised Ukrainian soldiers and "their bravery" in fighting against Russia.

The day before, Rubio rejected media reports suggesting that the US is delaying the transfer of Patriot interceptor missiles, and emphasized that Washington is trying to find "a balance between commitments to other partners and our own needs."