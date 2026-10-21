Witkoff Arrives In Russia For Talks With Putin

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg on Wednesday morning for a scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Russian news agencies, Witkoff was met at Pulkovo Airport by Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special envoy. Following their meeting, the motorcade left the airport.

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, another representative of the American side, is expected to join the talks between Witkoff and Putin via video link.

On Tuesday, October 20, Witkoff and Kushner held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of European countries in Oslo. The meeting focused on exploring possible ways to end the war in Ukraine.

The discussions covered security guarantees for Ukraine, territorial issues, sanctions, and the future architecture of European security after the war.

According to Politico, during his visit to Russia, Witkoff intends to propose direct talks between the presidents of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine.

Image: NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum/via Reuters