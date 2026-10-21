Kremlin: Putin To Receive Witkoff In St. Petersburg

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov announced.

"Yes, Putin will receive Witkoff. At the Constantine Palace. The event is scheduled for this morning," Ushakov told reporters, adding that Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and Putin's Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev will also attend the meeting.

The Ukrainian conflict will be the main topic of discussion, Ushakov noted, adding that US President Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner may join the meeting remotely.

Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg this morning and is expected to present Putin with an updated peace proposal after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo the day before.