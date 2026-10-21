What Is Idiopathic Transverse Myelitis, The Neurological Condition Helen Haines' Alleged Attacker Has?

MENAFN - The Conversation) The man alleged to have attacked independent MP Helen Haines' on Monday, Brendan Nugent, appeared in court today.

He was charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, the federal offence of causing harm to a Commonwealth public official, as well as cultivating and processing cannabis.

Helen Haines has lost both legs, her husband Phil Haines announced on Wednesday afternoon. She is in a stable condition in hospital.

According to Nugent's lawyer, Chirag Patel, his client had a concussion and experienced the neurological condition idiopathic transverse myelitis, which Patel said affected his mental health, adding he was not currently medicated.

So what exactly is this condition? Here's what you need to know.

It's caused by inflammation

Transverse myelitis is a neurological condition caused by inflammation of the spinal cord. Inflammation damages the fatty coating around nerves called the myelin sheath, which acts as an insulator and helps messages get around the brain and the body quickly.

This damage can change the way the body and brain communicate.

Depending on where the inflammation is in the spinal cord, it can also cause weakness or numbness, paralysis or even problems controlling the bladder or bowel.

The name“transverse myelitis” comes from the tight band-like feeling people may have“transversely”, or across their torso, with“myelitis” meaning inflammation of the myelin sheath.

What causes it?

Transverse myelitis can occur after an infection, or as part of or alongside other autoimmune conditions, such as multiple sclerosis or lupus.

In very rare cases, there may be vaccine-related causes, but the evidence doesn't show a clear link between cause and effect.

Most cases of transverse myelitis are considered“idiopathic” which means no cause is found.

It's a diagnosis reached by ruling other things out. As diagnostic tools improve, though, some cases once labelled idiopathic later get an explanation.

Because other conditions need to be ruled out first and there are no definitive diagnostic criteria, it often takes a long time to get a proper diagnosis.

We don't know why idiopathic transverse myelitis occurs or why some people may develop it.

How common is it?

Transverse myelitis is very rare, with estimates of 1.34 to eight new cases per million people each year worldwide.

Statistically, this means that between 37 and 220 Australians are likely to be diagnosed with transverse myelitis every year.

About one-third of people will recover completely, while the rest have moderate to severe symptoms that may cause long-term disability.

Pain can be a major issue for people with transverse myelitis, affecting more than 50% of people who are diagnosed with it. This can be nerve pain which feels like burning, tingling, shooting, stabbing, an electric shock, or a tight band around the torso.

How is it treated?

There is no cure for transverse myelitis, but treatments can help.

The main treatment target is inflammation, with high-dose steroids to quell inflammation and limit damage to the myelin sheath.

In more severe cases, or if steroid treatments don't work as expected, doctors may recommend a blood filtering procedure called plasma exchange to help reduce inflammation.

Medical care and treatment is usually led by a neurologist, with support from others such as physiotherapists, occupational therapists, pain specialists and psychologists.

What's the connection with mental illness?

There is some evidence that transverse myelitis affects mental health, with depression and anxiety commonly reported.

In one small study of 30 people with idiopathic transverse myelitis, 70% had higher rates of stress, 17% had depression, and about 25% had problems with their thinking and attention.

It's not known whether these are an effect of living with the condition and associated pain or the condition itself.

In the case of Brendan Nugent, we don't have information about his mental health, just that he has the condition. So we can't draw any links.

If this article has raised issues for you, or if you're concerned about someone you know, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.