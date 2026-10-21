Suspect Arrested After Limoges Town Hall Arson

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LIMOGES (France), Oct 21 (NNN-dpa) -- Police have arrested a man suspected of involvement in the arson attack on the historic city hall in Limoges in central France during nationwide riots at the weekend, prosecutors said on Tuesday, reported German news agency dpa.

Special forces arrested the suspect in a nearby village, the prosecutor's office said. Several French media outlets reported that the suspect is a left-wing extremist known to police and classed by the authorities as a security risk.

According to the broadcaster RTL, the suspect was already known to investigators for violence against public officials.

The magnificent town hall, which is listed as a historic monument, was set on fire and severely damaged by rioters on Saturday in the city of around 130,000 residents.

Prosecutors said counterterrorism investigators will assist the specialised crime unit in Limoges.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is expected in Limoges on Friday.

Rioting and violence broke out on the fringes of nationwide demonstrations against high living costs. Several hundred thousand people took part in Saturday's mostly peaceful demonstrations. The government attributes the violence largely to left-wing extremists.

--NNN-dpa