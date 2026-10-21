Russia Could Supply US Farmers With Fertiliser In Addition To Diesel - Special Envoy

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Russia could supply US farmers with fertiliser, in addition to diesel fuel, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday.

"Russia can help American farmers with not only diesel but also fertiliser. US-Russia economic cooperation will continue and benefit our countries, the world, and its security," Dmitriev said on X, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

Dmitriev argued that warmongering, which he described as the ideological mindset of former US President Joe Biden, was being rejected as both destructive and ineffective.

US President Donald Trump hit back at those Republicans who criticised the US-Russia diesel deal last week, noting that it was intended to support US farmers and stabilise the global market.

On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Trump. The US president said that an agreement on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia was reached during the phone call and that the United States was very pleased to buy Russian diesel.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI