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Saudi-Led Coalition Says It Intercepted Drones Targeting Kingdom

Saudi-Led Coalition Says It Intercepted Drones Targeting Kingdom


Date: 2026-10-21 05:09:12

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition said early Wednesday that it intercepted and destroyed four drones launched toward Saudi Arabia, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said on the US social media platform X that the interception and destruction operation was carried out in the regions of Medina and the Eastern Province.

In a separate statement, al-Maliki said coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed a drone heading toward the eastern region.

--NNN-ANADOLU

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