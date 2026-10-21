Saudi-Led Coalition Says It Intercepted Drones Targeting Kingdom
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition said early Wednesday that it intercepted and destroyed four drones launched toward Saudi Arabia, Anadolu Ajansi reported.
Coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said on the US social media platform X that the interception and destruction operation was carried out in the regions of Medina and the Eastern Province.
In a separate statement, al-Maliki said coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed a drone heading toward the eastern region.
--NNN-ANADOLU
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