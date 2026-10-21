Nationwide Strikes, Protests In Greece Over Rising Cost Of Living

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ATHENS, Oct 21 (NNN-dpa) -- Trade unions and student organisations in Greece were staging nationwide demonstrations and strikes on Wednesday to protest against the rising cost of living and demand greater investment in public education, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Around 3,000 police officers are due to be deployed in Athens alone, according to media reports, to prevent unrest similar to that seen in several other European cities.

School and university students pitched tents in Syntagma Square, outside the Greek parliament in Athens, on Tuesday afternoon as part of their protest.

Their demands include lower rents, higher housing subsidies, more student accommodation and additional teaching staff.

Public sector workers are also staging walkouts following a call by the ADEDY trade union confederation.

The union said the action was intended to show solidarity with the education protests and allow employees, including parents, to take part in demonstrations and rallies.

--NNN-dpa