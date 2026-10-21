One Dead As French Fighter Jet Crashes During Training
PARIS, Oct 21 (NNN-Xinhua) -- A French Air Force fighter jet crashed on Tuesday evening, killing at least one crew member, according to local media on Wednesday, citing military sources, reported Xinhua.
One person aboard the Mirage 2000D remains missing. Search and rescue efforts are underway.
The jet, which was on a training mission, went down near the city of Nancy in northwest France, the report said.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
--NNN-XINHUA
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