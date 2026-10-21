France: Damage From Protest Violence Up To Hundreds Of Millions Euros

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (NNN-Anadolu) -- French Economy Minister Roland Lescure on Wednesday estimated the damage caused by violence and unrest over the weekend at "tens or perhaps hundreds of millions" of euros, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Lescure told French RTL radio that the incidents were "extremely serious," saying France had been attacked from within by "two violent movements: anarchists and thugs."

He said the government was working with insurance companies to support shopkeepers affected by the damage and pledged that authorities would take all necessary measures to prevent a recurrence.

"We will do everything possible to prevent this from happening again," Lescure said, referring to new demonstrations planned for Saturday.

The Yellow Vest movement has announced plans to hold a demonstration in Paris on Saturday, with coordinator Benjamin Ball saying a formal declaration had been submitted to the Paris police prefecture, according to French broadcaster BFMTV.

The Paris branch of the General Confederation of Labour and a student union have also announced plans to gather at Bastille, he added.

The planned demonstration comes a week after a protest against the rising cost of living in the French capital descended into clashes, with incidents of violence and property damage reported.

Around 550,000 people took to the streets across France on Oct 17, as clashes erupted between protesters and police, vehicles were set on fire, several shops were looted, and more than 2,000 people were arrested.

--NNN-ANADOLU