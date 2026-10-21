Joel Kaplan Stepping Down As Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON, DC-After 15 years at Meta and its predecessor companies, and a little more than a year as the technology company's chief global affairs officer, Joel Kaplan is stepping down.
Kaplan, who was deputy chief of staff for policy in the White House under President George W Bush, had served as the company's vice president of global policy before taking over from Nick Clegg -former UK deputy prime minister and Liberal Democrat party leader-in January last year, in a move widely seen as a move designed to bring Meta closer to the incoming Trump administration at a time when the incoming president was highly critical of social media companies.
Meta has not yet named a successor to Kaplan, who is expected to step down next year. Last month, the company elevated longtime executive Tucker Bounds to VP, global communications and public affairs, succeeding David Ginsberg. The move put Bounds in charge of Meta's communications and public affairs operation as the company navigates scrutiny around AI, platform safety and regulation.
Kaplan announced his departure on LinkedIn, writing that“I've decided the time is right for me to move on from my role as chief global affairs officer. It's been an extraordinary journey and opportunity, and I'm very proud of the team we built and work we did. I will always be grateful to Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg for bringing me in all those years ago and supporting me and my work all along the way.
“It has been a true privilege to work with Mark Zuckerberg-one of the great founders, builders, and strategic CEOs in history-as well as his leadership team, and the incredible Global Affairs team we've assembled over the years.”
He added that he would remain at the company“for a few months to help with the transition, and then look forward to catching my breath,” spending more time with family, and taking“time to figure out what I want to do next.”
Kaplan, who was deputy chief of staff for policy in the White House under President George W Bush, had served as the company's vice president of global policy before taking over from Nick Clegg -former UK deputy prime minister and Liberal Democrat party leader-in January last year, in a move widely seen as a move designed to bring Meta closer to the incoming Trump administration at a time when the incoming president was highly critical of social media companies.
Meta has not yet named a successor to Kaplan, who is expected to step down next year. Last month, the company elevated longtime executive Tucker Bounds to VP, global communications and public affairs, succeeding David Ginsberg. The move put Bounds in charge of Meta's communications and public affairs operation as the company navigates scrutiny around AI, platform safety and regulation.
Kaplan announced his departure on LinkedIn, writing that“I've decided the time is right for me to move on from my role as chief global affairs officer. It's been an extraordinary journey and opportunity, and I'm very proud of the team we built and work we did. I will always be grateful to Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg for bringing me in all those years ago and supporting me and my work all along the way.
“It has been a true privilege to work with Mark Zuckerberg-one of the great founders, builders, and strategic CEOs in history-as well as his leadership team, and the incredible Global Affairs team we've assembled over the years.”
He added that he would remain at the company“for a few months to help with the transition, and then look forward to catching my breath,” spending more time with family, and taking“time to figure out what I want to do next.”
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