NIGEL BARNETT's TELECOM ACQUISITIONS LTD TAKES BACK CONTROL FROM TALKTALK GROUP

MENAFN - Pressat) Nigel Barnett, CEO of West Sussex based Telecom Acquisitions Ltd (TAL Group), has repurchased the 51% shareholding held by TalkTalk Group for the past four years.

The buyback was planned over 18 months, with both parties working closely together to reach a successful outcome. During TalkTalk's tenure, TAL Group doubled in size and now serves more than 80,000 customers every month.

Continued growth across the group

Home Telecom, one of the group's leading brands, continues to grow, receiving more than 30,000 introductions a month from people moving house across the UK. With energy and Sky TV now added to its range, Home Telecom offers movers a complete home-services package.

Both before and during TalkTalk's involvement, TAL Group acquired 17 residential broadband customer bases. This has allowed the business to grow both organically and through acquisition, with several further deals in the pipeline that it hopes to complete before Christmas.

Service that sets it apart

In September 2025, TAL Group moved to new premises in Horsham, West Sussex. It now employs more than 100 people, both in the office and working from home around the UK.

The company is one of the few residential broadband suppliers to offer a 24-hour service, 365 days a year. The quality of that service is reflected in more than 20,000 Trustpilot reviews and a 4.7 rating.

TAL Group is also one of the few broadband suppliers to offer all the major networks, plus the larger altnet operators, through a single postcode checker, making it easy for homeowners to find the best available service in one search.

CEO comment

Nigel Barnett, CEO, said:“This is a different outcome from the one I expected four years ago, but it was an opportunity I simply couldn't miss. I'm incredibly proud of my daughter, Sasha Barnett, who has taken the reins and shows the same passion for the residential business that I've always had. Having come from the B2B sector with Global 4, I've found the residential market refreshing and fast-moving. I'd like to thank TalkTalk for their support over the last four years.”

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NOTE TO EDITORS

Telecom Acquisitions Group consists of four trading brands Home Telecom, Fleur Telecom, Eclipse Broadband and EZE Talk residential. Further customers from Bulldog Broadband, Cuckoo, Gigabit Networks, Link Broadband, No One internet, Open-Fibre, Earth Broadband, Hive Telecom, Infinics Broadband, Neatley, Origin, Homeshift. TalkTalk, Utility Warehouse and Bloomtel are now served under the trading brands.

For further information please contact

[email protected]

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