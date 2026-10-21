Rubio's Central Asia Pitch Is About More Than Minerals

MENAFN - Asia Times) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Samarkand on October 19 with nearly 300 American business leaders, seeking to deepen US commercial ties with Central Asia.

Washington's renewed interest will matter less for how many agreements it produces than for whether American investment helps the region move beyond being merely a supplier of raw materials.

At the C5+1 meeting, Rubio promoted critical minerals, trade links and technological cooperation. Reuters reported that the visit produced few immediate public results, though US officials described it as a chance to build long-term relationships.

Washington is increasingly driven to diversify supply chains away from China, especially for industries that depend on strategic minerals.

For Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the prize is potentially bigger than supplying American manufacturers. Investment could build domestic processing, create skilled jobs and strengthen their negotiating positions.

Russia remains tied to Central Asian economies through trade, labor migration, energy infrastructure and security arrangements. China has financed transport networks and built substantial commercial partnerships. The arrival of American companies will end neither.

And Rubio wisely acknowledged as much. Speaking in Samarkand, America's top diplomat rejected the idea that Uzbekistan should stop working with Moscow or Beijing. Washington, he said, wanted American companies to compete, not to dictate whom its partners do business with.