Uzbekistan, U.S. Company Explore Mechanized Irrigation Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and U.S.-based Valmont Industries have discussed expanding the use of mechanized irrigation systems and water-saving technologies in Uzbekistan's agricultural sector during a meeting in Samarkand on October 19.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Ministry of Agriculture, following a meeting between Nuriddin Qushnazarov, an adviser to Uzbekistan's agriculture minister, and Sergey Stefanov, Valmont Industries' commercial director for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and Türkiye, and company representative Saidibrohim Eshkhujayev.

The meeting took place during the official visit to Uzbekistan by a U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The discussions focused on mechanizing irrigation, introducing water-efficient technologies and improving the management of water resources.

In addition, the sides reviewed opportunities to expand mechanized irrigation systems across Uzbekistan's regions, modernize existing infrastructure and implement joint projects.

The proposed cooperation is aimed at introducing advanced agricultural technologies, improving irrigation efficiency and strengthening practical business ties between Uzbekistan and the United States. No specific agreements, investment amounts or project timelines were disclosed.

Valmont Industries is a U.S.-based manufacturer of agricultural irrigation systems and infrastructure products, founded in 1946 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. The company operates in more than 100 countries and reported approximately $4.1 billion in sales in 2025. Through its Valley brand, Valmont supplies mechanized irrigation equipment and precision agriculture technologies designed to improve irrigation management and water-use efficiency.