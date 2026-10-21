Kazakhstan's Kurultai Adopts Law On Customs Cooperation With Pakistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Kurultai has adopted, in two readings, a law ratifying the intergovernmental Agreement between Kazakhstan and Pakistan on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters, according to the Kurultai's press service.

The agreement was signed on February 4, 2026, in Islamabad. It establishes the legal and organizational framework for cooperation between the customs authorities of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

The main areas of cooperation include mutual assistance in preventing, investigating and suppressing violations of customs legislation; exchanging information on export and transit declarations, including declarations that raise suspicions; and ensuring confidentiality and information security.

The agreement also provides for the possibility of sending personnel to the customs authorities of the other party for training, professional development and the exchange of practical experience.

Cooperation will be carried out in a“request-response” format.

Implementation of the agreement is expected to strengthen cooperation in customs matters and improve the effectiveness of measures aimed at developing economic ties and strengthening the transit and logistics potential of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Separately, at the same session, the Kurultai ratified the Agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the establishment of representative offices of the customs services of the two countries, signed on November 15, 2025, in Tashkent.