Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Kazakhstan's Kurultai Adopts Law On Customs Cooperation With Pakistan


Date: 2026-10-21 05:02:17

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Kazakhstan's Kurultai has adopted, in two readings, a law ratifying the intergovernmental Agreement between Kazakhstan and Pakistan on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters, according to the Kurultai's press service.

The agreement was signed on February 4, 2026, in Islamabad. It establishes the legal and organizational framework for cooperation between the customs authorities of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

The main areas of cooperation include mutual assistance in preventing, investigating and suppressing violations of customs legislation; exchanging information on export and transit declarations, including declarations that raise suspicions; and ensuring confidentiality and information security.

The agreement also provides for the possibility of sending personnel to the customs authorities of the other party for training, professional development and the exchange of practical experience.

Cooperation will be carried out in a“request-response” format.

Implementation of the agreement is expected to strengthen cooperation in customs matters and improve the effectiveness of measures aimed at developing economic ties and strengthening the transit and logistics potential of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Separately, at the same session, the Kurultai ratified the Agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the establishment of representative offices of the customs services of the two countries, signed on November 15, 2025, in Tashkent.

MENAFN21102026000187011040ID1111842389


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search