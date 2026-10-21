North America Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031 Digital Health And Decentralized Testing Drive 12.2% CAGR Toward US$34.03 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added tooffering.

The report projects that the North America point-of-care diagnostics market will grow from US$ 15,289.0 million in 2024 to approximately US$ 34,026.8 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2025 to 2031, supported by rising demand for rapid, accurate, and accessible diagnostic testing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Increasing rates of infectious and chronic diseases are among the primary factors driving market expansion. Healthcare providers require faster diagnostic results to support timely clinical decisions, improve patient outcomes, and reduce reliance on centralized laboratories. Government funding, healthcare infrastructure investments, and initiatives focused on advanced diagnostic technologies are also contributing to the adoption of point-of-care testing throughout North America.

Ongoing research and development (R&D) by leading diagnostics companies continues to generate compact, user-friendly, and connected testing systems. Digital health platforms, miniaturized biosensors, and connectivity solutions are improving test accuracy, accessibility, and data sharing. North America remains a leading regional market due to its established healthcare infrastructure, strong technology adoption, and significant presence of diagnostic device manufacturers.

Market Segmentation Insights



Product: Key categories include Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Disease Testing, Cardio Metabolic Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Coagulation Testing, Tumor Marker Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Hematology Testing, Thyroid Testing, and other products. Glucose Monitoring accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Glucose Monitoring: Blood Glucose Meters, Lancets, and Strips comprise this segment, with Strips holding the leading share in 2024.

Infectious Disease Testing: The segment covers HIV Testing, Influenza Testing, Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing, Hepatitis C Testing, Respiratory Infection Testing, and other applications. Respiratory Infection Testing dominated in 2024.

Cardio Metabolic Testing: Cardiac Troponin (cTn), Myoglobin, and related tests are included, with Cardiac Troponin Tests accounting for the largest share.

Purchase Mode: Prescription products led the market in 2024, ahead of Over-the-Counter (OTC) products.

Sample Type: Blood represented the most widely used sample type, followed by Urine and other samples. End User: Healthcare Facilities held the largest share, while Diagnostic Centers led the facilities segment ahead of Hospitals and Clinics.

Infectious Disease Testing Supports Market Growth

The continued incidence of infectious diseases is accelerating demand for rapid, on-site testing. Immediate results can support earlier treatment, improve outbreak management, and help limit disease transmission. Point-of-care diagnostics are increasingly important in the detection and management of HIV, tuberculosis, respiratory infections, and other viral or bacterial diseases.

Data from the World Health Organization indicates that tuberculosis and HIV continue to affect millions of people globally. The prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) further strengthens the need for rapid and accurate diagnostic technologies. Earlier detection can improve treatment decisions, reduce pressure on healthcare systems, and support more effective infection control.

United States Leads the Regional Market

The United States held the largest share of the North America point-of-care diagnostics market in 2024. Growth is supported by the prevalence of chronic conditions, including cancer and diabetes, as well as continued advances in medical technology. National health data showing more than 2 million new cancer cases, alongside substantial diabetes prevalence, highlights the need for accessible diagnostic and disease-monitoring solutions.

The presence of established manufacturers and emerging technology companies also strengthens the US market. Industry collaborations, including work involving Mylab Discovery Solutions and Hemex Health, demonstrate continued investment in point-of-care testing platforms for COVID-19 and other diseases.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent market participants identified in the report include Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, QIAGEN NV, Nova Biomedical Corporation, Polymer Technology Systems, Inc., and Danaher Corp. These companies are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions and expand access to advanced point-of-care diagnostic solutions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Point of Care Diagnostics Market Landscape

4.1 PEST Analysis

5. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Point of Care Diagnostics Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast and Analysis

7. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Product

7.1 Glucose Monitoring

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Glucose Monitoring: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Infectious Disease Testing

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Infectious Disease Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Cardio metabolic Testing

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cardio metabolic Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Pregnancy And Fertility Testing

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Pregnancy And Fertility Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.5 Coagulation Testing

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Coagulation Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.6 Tumor or Cancer Marker Testing

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Tumor or Cancer Marker Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.7 Cholesterol Testing

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Cholesterol Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.8 Urinalysis Testing

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Urinalysis Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.9 Hematology Testing

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Hematology Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.10 Thyroid Testing

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Thyroid Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.11 Others

7.11.1 Overview

7.11.2 Others: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Glucose Monitoring

8.1 Blood Glucose Meter

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Blood Glucose Meter: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Lancet

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Lancet: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Strips

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Strips: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Infectious Disease Testing

9.1 HIV Testing

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 HIV Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Influenza Testing

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Influenza Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Hepatitis C Virus Testing

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Hepatitis C Virus Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Tropical Diseases Testing

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Tropical Diseases Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Respiratory Infection Testing

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Respiratory Infection Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.7 Hospital Acquired Infections

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Hospital Acquired Infections: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Others: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

10.1 Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Test

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Test: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Myoglobin Test

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Myoglobin Test: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Others

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Others: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Purchase Mode

11.1 OTC

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 OTC: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Prescription

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Prescription: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Sample

12.1 Blood

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Blood: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 Urine

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Urine: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.3 Others

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Others: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

13.1 Healthcare Facilities

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Healthcare Facilities: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.2 Homecare

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Homecare: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.3 Others

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Others: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Healthcare Facilities

14.1 Hospitals and Clinics

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Hospitals and Clinics: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.2 Diagnostic Centers

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Diagnostic Centers: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.3 Others

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Others: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Country Analysis

15.1 North America

15.1.1 North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

15.1.2.2 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.1.2.2.1 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.1.2.2.2 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.1.2.2.3 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.1.2.2.4 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.1.2.2.5 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.1.2.2.6 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.1.2.2.7 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.1.2.2.8 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

15.2.3.3 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.2.3.3.1 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.2.3.3.2 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.2.3.3.3 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.2.3.3.4 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.2.3.3.5 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.2.3.3.6 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.2.3.3.7 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.2.3.3.8 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

15.3.4.4 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.3.4.4.1 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.3.4.4.2 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.3.4.4.3 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.3.4.4.4 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.3.4.4.5 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.3.4.4.6 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.3.4.4.7 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.3.4.4.8 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

17 Industry Landscape

17.1 Overview

17.2 New Product Development

17.3 Merger and Acquisition

17.4 Other Strategic Developments

18 COMPANY PROFILES

18.1 Siemens AG

18.1.1 Key Facts

18.1.2 Business Description

18.1.3 Products and Services

18.1.4 Financial Overview

18.1.5 SWOT Analysis

18.1.6 Key Developments

18.2 Abbott Laboratories

18.2.1 Key Facts

18.2.2 Business Description

18.2.3 Products and Services

18.2.4 Financial Overview

18.2.5 SWOT Analysis

18.2.6 Key Developments

18.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

18.3.1 Key Facts

18.3.2 Business Description

18.3.3 Products and Services

18.3.4 Financial Overview

18.3.5 SWOT Analysis

18.3.6 Key Developments

18.4 bioMerieux SA

18.4.1 Key Facts

18.4.2 Business Description

18.4.3 Products and Services

18.4.4 Financial Overview

18.4.5 SWOT Analysis

18.4.6 Key Developments

18.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

18.5.1 Key Facts

18.5.2 Business Description

18.5.3 Products and Services

18.5.4 Financial Overview

18.5.5 SWOT Analysis

18.5.6 Key Developments

18.6 QIAGEN NV

18.6.1 Key Facts

18.6.2 Business Description

18.6.3 Products and Services

18.6.4 Financial Overview

18.6.5 SWOT Analysis

18.6.6 Key Developments

18.7 Nova Biomedical Corporation

18.7.1 Key Facts

18.7.2 Business Description

18.7.3 Products and Services

18.7.4 Financial Overview

18.7.5 SWOT Analysis

18.7.6 Key Developments

18.8 Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS)

18.8.1 Key Facts

18.8.2 Business Description

18.8.3 Products and Services

18.8.4 Financial Overview

18.8.5 SWOT Analysis

18.8.6 Key Developments

18.9 Danaher Corp

18.9.1 Key Facts

18.9.2 Business Description

18.9.3 Products and Services

18.9.4 Financial Overview

18.9.5 SWOT Analysis

18.9.6 Key Developments

19. Appendix

19.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [35]



List of Figures [53]

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