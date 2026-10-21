North America Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031 Digital Health And Decentralized Testing Drive 12.2% CAGR Toward US$34.03 Billion
The report projects that the North America point-of-care diagnostics market will grow from US$ 15,289.0 million in 2024 to approximately US$ 34,026.8 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2025 to 2031, supported by rising demand for rapid, accurate, and accessible diagnostic testing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Increasing rates of infectious and chronic diseases are among the primary factors driving market expansion. Healthcare providers require faster diagnostic results to support timely clinical decisions, improve patient outcomes, and reduce reliance on centralized laboratories. Government funding, healthcare infrastructure investments, and initiatives focused on advanced diagnostic technologies are also contributing to the adoption of point-of-care testing throughout North America.
Ongoing research and development (R&D) by leading diagnostics companies continues to generate compact, user-friendly, and connected testing systems. Digital health platforms, miniaturized biosensors, and connectivity solutions are improving test accuracy, accessibility, and data sharing. North America remains a leading regional market due to its established healthcare infrastructure, strong technology adoption, and significant presence of diagnostic device manufacturers.
Market Segmentation Insights
- Product: Key categories include Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Disease Testing, Cardio Metabolic Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Coagulation Testing, Tumor Marker Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Hematology Testing, Thyroid Testing, and other products. Glucose Monitoring accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Glucose Monitoring: Blood Glucose Meters, Lancets, and Strips comprise this segment, with Strips holding the leading share in 2024. Infectious Disease Testing: The segment covers HIV Testing, Influenza Testing, Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing, Hepatitis C Testing, Respiratory Infection Testing, and other applications. Respiratory Infection Testing dominated in 2024. Cardio Metabolic Testing: Cardiac Troponin (cTn), Myoglobin, and related tests are included, with Cardiac Troponin Tests accounting for the largest share. Purchase Mode: Prescription products led the market in 2024, ahead of Over-the-Counter (OTC) products. Sample Type: Blood represented the most widely used sample type, followed by Urine and other samples. End User: Healthcare Facilities held the largest share, while Diagnostic Centers led the facilities segment ahead of Hospitals and Clinics.
Infectious Disease Testing Supports Market Growth
The continued incidence of infectious diseases is accelerating demand for rapid, on-site testing. Immediate results can support earlier treatment, improve outbreak management, and help limit disease transmission. Point-of-care diagnostics are increasingly important in the detection and management of HIV, tuberculosis, respiratory infections, and other viral or bacterial diseases.
Data from the World Health Organization indicates that tuberculosis and HIV continue to affect millions of people globally. The prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) further strengthens the need for rapid and accurate diagnostic technologies. Earlier detection can improve treatment decisions, reduce pressure on healthcare systems, and support more effective infection control.
United States Leads the Regional Market
The United States held the largest share of the North America point-of-care diagnostics market in 2024. Growth is supported by the prevalence of chronic conditions, including cancer and diabetes, as well as continued advances in medical technology. National health data showing more than 2 million new cancer cases, alongside substantial diabetes prevalence, highlights the need for accessible diagnostic and disease-monitoring solutions.
The presence of established manufacturers and emerging technology companies also strengthens the US market. Industry collaborations, including work involving Mylab Discovery Solutions and Hemex Health, demonstrate continued investment in point-of-care testing platforms for COVID-19 and other diseases.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent market participants identified in the report include Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, QIAGEN NV, Nova Biomedical Corporation, Polymer Technology Systems, Inc., and Danaher Corp. These companies are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions and expand access to advanced point-of-care diagnostic solutions.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Point of Care Diagnostics Market Landscape
4.1 PEST Analysis
5. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Point of Care Diagnostics Market - North America Market Analysis
6.1 North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast and Analysis
7. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Product
7.1 Glucose Monitoring
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Glucose Monitoring: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Infectious Disease Testing
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Infectious Disease Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.3 Cardio metabolic Testing
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Cardio metabolic Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.4 Pregnancy And Fertility Testing
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Pregnancy And Fertility Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.5 Coagulation Testing
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Coagulation Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.6 Tumor or Cancer Marker Testing
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Tumor or Cancer Marker Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.7 Cholesterol Testing
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Cholesterol Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.8 Urinalysis Testing
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Urinalysis Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.9 Hematology Testing
7.9.1 Overview
7.9.2 Hematology Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.10 Thyroid Testing
7.10.1 Overview
7.10.2 Thyroid Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.11 Others
7.11.1 Overview
7.11.2 Others: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Glucose Monitoring
8.1 Blood Glucose Meter
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Blood Glucose Meter: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Lancet
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Lancet: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 Strips
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Strips: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Infectious Disease Testing
9.1 HIV Testing
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 HIV Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 Influenza Testing
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Influenza Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.4 Hepatitis C Virus Testing
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Hepatitis C Virus Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.5 Tropical Diseases Testing
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Tropical Diseases Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.6 Respiratory Infection Testing
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Respiratory Infection Testing: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.7 Hospital Acquired Infections
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Hospital Acquired Infections: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Others: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Cardio Metabolic Testing
10.1 Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Test
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Test: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.2 Myoglobin Test
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Myoglobin Test: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.3 Others
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Others: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Purchase Mode
11.1 OTC
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 OTC: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.2 Prescription
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Prescription: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Sample
12.1 Blood
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Blood: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.2 Urine
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Urine: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.3 Others
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Others: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by End User
13.1 Healthcare Facilities
13.1.1 Overview
13.1.2 Healthcare Facilities: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.2 Homecare
13.2.1 Overview
13.2.2 Homecare: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.3 Others
13.3.1 Overview
13.3.2 Others: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Healthcare Facilities
14.1 Hospitals and Clinics
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Hospitals and Clinics: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.2 Diagnostic Centers
14.2.1 Overview
14.2.2 Diagnostic Centers: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.3 Others
14.3.1 Overview
14.3.2 Others: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
15. North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Country Analysis
15.1 North America
15.1.1 North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
15.1.2.2 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
15.1.2.2.1 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product
15.1.2.2.2 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring
15.1.2.2.3 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing
15.1.2.2.4 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing
15.1.2.2.5 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode
15.1.2.2.6 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample
15.1.2.2.7 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User
15.1.2.2.8 United States: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities
15.2.3.3 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
15.2.3.3.1 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product
15.2.3.3.2 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring
15.2.3.3.3 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing
15.2.3.3.4 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing
15.2.3.3.5 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode
15.2.3.3.6 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample
15.2.3.3.7 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User
15.2.3.3.8 Canada: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities
15.3.4.4 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
15.3.4.4.1 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product
15.3.4.4.2 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring
15.3.4.4.3 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing
15.3.4.4.4 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing
15.3.4.4.5 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode
15.3.4.4.6 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample
15.3.4.4.7 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User
15.3.4.4.8 Mexico: North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities
17 Industry Landscape
17.1 Overview
17.2 New Product Development
17.3 Merger and Acquisition
17.4 Other Strategic Developments
18 COMPANY PROFILES
18.1 Siemens AG
18.1.1 Key Facts
18.1.2 Business Description
18.1.3 Products and Services
18.1.4 Financial Overview
18.1.5 SWOT Analysis
18.1.6 Key Developments
18.2 Abbott Laboratories
18.2.1 Key Facts
18.2.2 Business Description
18.2.3 Products and Services
18.2.4 Financial Overview
18.2.5 SWOT Analysis
18.2.6 Key Developments
18.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
18.3.1 Key Facts
18.3.2 Business Description
18.3.3 Products and Services
18.3.4 Financial Overview
18.3.5 SWOT Analysis
18.3.6 Key Developments
18.4 bioMerieux SA
18.4.1 Key Facts
18.4.2 Business Description
18.4.3 Products and Services
18.4.4 Financial Overview
18.4.5 SWOT Analysis
18.4.6 Key Developments
18.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
18.5.1 Key Facts
18.5.2 Business Description
18.5.3 Products and Services
18.5.4 Financial Overview
18.5.5 SWOT Analysis
18.5.6 Key Developments
18.6 QIAGEN NV
18.6.1 Key Facts
18.6.2 Business Description
18.6.3 Products and Services
18.6.4 Financial Overview
18.6.5 SWOT Analysis
18.6.6 Key Developments
18.7 Nova Biomedical Corporation
18.7.1 Key Facts
18.7.2 Business Description
18.7.3 Products and Services
18.7.4 Financial Overview
18.7.5 SWOT Analysis
18.7.6 Key Developments
18.8 Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS)
18.8.1 Key Facts
18.8.2 Business Description
18.8.3 Products and Services
18.8.4 Financial Overview
18.8.5 SWOT Analysis
18.8.6 Key Developments
18.9 Danaher Corp
18.9.1 Key Facts
18.9.2 Business Description
18.9.3 Products and Services
18.9.4 Financial Overview
18.9.5 SWOT Analysis
18.9.6 Key Developments
19. Appendix
19.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [35]
List of Figures [53]
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