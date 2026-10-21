Europe Tethered Drone Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast (2021 - 2031) Market To Reach US$723 Million At 29.7% CAGR As Defense And Infrastructure Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Tethered Drone Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added tooffering.

The Europe tethered drone market is projected to expand from US$ 127.8 million in 2024 to US$ 723.0 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, market growth is being supported by rising defense investment, advances in tethered drone technology, and increasing adoption across commercial and public safety operations.

The regional analysis covers France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe, including Spain, Switzerland, Norway, and Ukraine. Russia held the largest market share in 2024, primarily due to extensive military applications and accelerated technology development amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Demand continues to increase for surveillance, border security, intelligence gathering, and operational monitoring. The Cerberus system, a truck-mounted platform designed to launch and control swarms of tethered drones, highlights the advanced capabilities emerging in the region.

Defense remains the primary end-user segment as European governments invest in systems that strengthen national security and improve intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. In November 2023, Elistair introduced KHRONOS, an automated tethered drone system developed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions in challenging environments. In May 2022, the company signed an agreement with the French Defense Ministry to supply ORION 2 tethered UAVs for surveillance at missile test sites following security certification.

Public safety applications are also creating significant opportunities. In March 2025, Elistair secured a contract to provide 13 surveillance tethered drones to Greek company Terra Spatium for integration into the Hellenic Fire Service's Mobile Operations Centers. Across Europe, tethered drones are increasingly deployed for law enforcement, traffic management, emergency response, and search and rescue operations. Their capacity to support continuous aerial monitoring makes them valuable to authorities managing complex or time-sensitive incidents.

By type, the Europe tethered drone market is segmented into quadcopters and multicopters. Quadcopters accounted for the largest share in 2024. By end user, the military segment led the market, while commercial demand came from energy and power, media and entertainment, telecommunications, and other industries. Energy and power represented the largest commercial category in 2024. By application, the market includes inspection, surveying, mapping, law enforcement, and search and rescue, with law enforcement holding the leading share.

Commercial adoption is advancing as organizations seek greater operational efficiency and improved access to difficult locations. In wind turbine maintenance, tethered drones enable real-time visual inspections that help operators identify faults and defects. Building restoration teams use aerial thermographic imaging and inspection capabilities to assess damaged areas and prioritize repair work. For road and rail bridges, tethered drones provide a fast and cost-effective inspection method that can reduce disruption while supporting regular infrastructure maintenance.

Major participants in the European tethered drone market include Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Acecore Technologies, Elistair, Fotokite AG, Hoverfly Technologies, Novadem, SKY SAPIENCE, Skyshot Private Limited, Menet Aero (NTP Inc.), Zenith Aerotech, and Valofly. These companies are strengthening their positions through geographic expansion, product innovation, strategic agreements, and mergers and acquisitions. Their solutions address requirements across defense, energy and power, mining, agriculture, media, sports, telecommunications, and public safety.

The report indicates that continued investment in defense technology, critical infrastructure inspection, emergency services, and automated surveillance will support long-term market expansion. Product development focused on reliability, continuous operation, and deployment in challenging environments is expected to create further opportunities for tethered drone manufacturers and technology providers throughout Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Tethered Drone Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Europe Tethered Drone Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Tethered Drone Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Tethered Drone Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Tethered Drone Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Tethered Drone Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

7.1 Quadcopter

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Quadcopter: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Multicopter

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Multicopter: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Tethered Drone Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

8.1 Military

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Military: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Commercial: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Tethered Drone Market Revenue Analysis - by Commercial

9.1 Energy and Power

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Energy and Power: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Media and Entertainment

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Media and Entertainment: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Telecom

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Telecom: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Others: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Europe Tethered Drone Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

10.1 Inspection or Surveying or Mapping

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Inspection or Surveying or Mapping: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Law Enforcement

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Law Enforcement: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Search and Rescue

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Search and Rescue: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Others: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Europe Tethered Drone Market - Country Analysis

11.1 Europe

11.1.1 Europe Tethered Drone Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

11.1.2 France: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.2.1 France: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Type

11.1.2.2 France: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by End User

11.1.2.3 France: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Commercial

11.1.2.4 France: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Application

11.1.3 Germany: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.3.1 Germany: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Type

11.1.3.2 Germany: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by End User

11.1.3.3 Germany: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Commercial

11.1.3.4 Germany: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Application

11.1.4 Italy: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.4.1 Italy: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Type

11.1.4.2 Italy: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by End User

11.1.4.3 Italy: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Commercial

11.1.4.4 Italy: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Application

11.1.5 United Kingdom: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.5.1 United Kingdom: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Type

11.1.5.2 United Kingdom: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by End User

11.1.5.3 United Kingdom: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Commercial

11.1.5.4 United Kingdom: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Application

11.1.6 Russia: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Type

11.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by End User

11.1.6.3 Russia: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Commercial

11.1.6.4 Russia: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Application

11.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Tethered Drone Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Type

11.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by End User

11.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Commercial

11.1.7.4 Rest of Europe: Europe Tethered Drone Market Share - by Application

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 New Product Development

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 Other Strategic Developments

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Acecore Technologies

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Elistair

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Fotokite AG

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Hoverfly Technologies

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Novadem

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 SKY SAPIENCE

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Skyshot Private Limited

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Menet Aero (NTP Inc.)

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Zenith Aerotech

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

15.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [33]

List of Figures [30]

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