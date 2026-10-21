North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031 Gene Therapy Demand And GMP Capacity Fuel 21.6% CAGR Toward US$1.29 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added tooffering.

The report forecasts strong growth across the North American plasmid DNA manufacturing sector, with market revenue expected to increase from US$ 332 million in 2024 to US$ 1,294.3 million by 2031. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% from 2025 to 2031. Expansion is being supported by rising demand for gene therapies, DNA vaccines, mRNA vaccines, immunotherapies, and other DNA-based therapeutics.

The U.S. holds the largest regional market share, supported by advanced biotechnology infrastructure, significant investment in gene therapy and vaccine development, and a strong concentration of pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research institutions. A robust regulatory framework and government-backed research initiatives also encourage innovation in plasmid DNA technologies. Canada and Mexico provide additional opportunities as clinical research, biopharmaceutical production, and advanced therapy development expand across the region.

Leading manufacturers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are increasing plasmid DNA production capacity for clinical and commercial applications. Companies such as PlasmidFactory and Aldevron have established large-scale manufacturing operations in the U.S., supporting the supply of high-quality plasmid DNA for gene therapies, vaccines, and mRNA vaccine production. CDMOs also enable scalable manufacturing for emerging biotechnology companies and established pharmaceutical organizations.

Technological advances in bacterial fermentation, purification, process monitoring, and data analytics are improving manufacturing efficiency, product consistency, and yield. Collaboration between academic institutions, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and private companies continues to accelerate progress in gene editing and plasmid manufacturing technologies.

Digital twins, machine learning (ML), and real-time data analytics are reshaping plasmid DNA manufacturing by enabling predictive process control and continuous optimization. Machine learning can identify manufacturing patterns, anticipate process deviations, reduce batch failures, and support faster time-to-release while maintaining GMP compliance. Sartorius, for example, integrates ML capabilities into advanced bioprocessing tools used to monitor fermentation and purification. Its AMBR systems analyze sensor data to predict optimal harvest times, identify early contamination risks, and adjust process parameters to support consistent quality and yield.

By product type, GMP Grade accounted for the largest market share in 2024, reflecting the need for materials that comply with stringent quality and safety requirements. Demand for GMP-grade plasmid DNA is expected to remain strong as more advanced therapies progress through clinical development and toward commercial distribution. Research-grade plasmid DNA will continue to support preclinical studies, process development, and biopharmaceutical research.

Cell and Gene Therapy led the application segment in 2024, ahead of DNA Vaccines, Immunotherapy, and other applications. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies represented the largest end-user category, while CROs and CDMOs continued to gain importance as developers sought specialized manufacturing expertise, flexible capacity, and regulatory support.

Major U.S. market participants include Charles River Laboratories, Aldevron, Akron Biotech, VGXI, Inc., Catalent, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These companies are expanding capabilities to address growing demand for high-quality plasmid DNA. In January 2023, Charles River Laboratories launched its eXpDNA plasmid platform to accelerate DNA programs and strengthen support for gene therapy development. In June 2024, Bionova Scientific announced a US$ 100 million investment in a new 100,000 sq. ft. facility in The Woodlands, Texas. The site is intended to provide pDNA development services and high-quality pDNA production.

The report indicates that continued investment in production capacity, digital bioprocessing, gene therapy research, and GMP-compliant manufacturing will sustain regional growth through 2031. The U.S. is expected to retain its leading position as manufacturers respond to increasing clinical and commercial demand for plasmid DNA.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Landscape

4.1 PEST Analysis

5. North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Forecast and Analysis

7. North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Revenue Analysis - by Product Type

7.1 GMP Grade

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 GMP Grade: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 R&D grade

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 R&D grade: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

8.1 Cell and Gene Therapy

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Cell and Gene Therapy: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 DNA Vaccines

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 DNA Vaccines: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Immunotherapy

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Immunotherapy: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Others: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 CROs and CDMOs

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 CROs and CDMOs: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Others: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Country Analysis

10.1 North America

10.1.1 North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

10.1.2 United States: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.1 United States: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by Product Type

10.1.2.2 United States: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by Application

10.1.2.3 United States: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by End User

10.1.3 Canada: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.3.1 Canada: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by Product Type

10.1.3.2 Canada: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by Application

10.1.3.3 Canada: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by End User

10.1.4 Mexico: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.4.1 Mexico: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by Product Type

10.1.4.2 Mexico: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by Application

10.1.4.3 Mexico: North America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by End User

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Other Strategic Developments

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Charles River Laboratories International Inc

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Catalent Inc

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 WuXi Biologics Inc

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Sartorius AG

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 GenScript Biotech Corporation

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Takara Bio Inc

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 AGC Biologics AS

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 SK pharmteco Inc

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Creative Biogene

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

14.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [16]

List of Figures [22]

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