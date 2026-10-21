Global Heat Pumps Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast To 2034 Market To Reach US$ 214.48 Billion As AI, EV Adoption, And Decarbonization Drive 10.7% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Heat Pump Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added tooffering.

The global heat pump market was valued at US$ 86.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 214.48 billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 10.7% during 2025-2034, supported by building electrification, renewable energy integration, electric vehicle adoption, and government decarbonization policies.

Heat pumps are becoming increasingly important to the transition away from fossil-fuel-based heating systems. As renewable energy accounts for a larger share of electricity generation, heat pump adoption can support lower building emissions and greater energy efficiency. The International Energy Agency identifies electrification across space heating, water heating, and transport as an essential component of reducing final energy demand and achieving global emissions targets.

Accelerating electric vehicle sales are also creating new opportunities for heat pump manufacturers. Automotive original equipment manufacturers are integrating advanced heat pump technology into EV thermal management systems to improve cabin comfort, battery performance, and driving range in cold conditions. These systems can also recover waste heat from vehicle components, improving overall thermal efficiency.

In March 2025, Ford Pro introduced e-Transit models equipped with innovative heat pump systems designed to extend driving range during cold weather. The launch demonstrated the growing integration of heat pump technology into commercial electric fleets. In August 2024, Hanon Systems announced a fourth-generation heat pump system for EV thermal management. The system captures waste heat from the battery and motor to support cabin comfort and improve vehicle efficiency.

The convergence of electric mobility, smart buildings, and renewable power is strengthening the broader electrification value chain. Smart energy systems can coordinate EV charging with heat pump operation, increasing demand-side flexibility and reducing pressure on electricity grids. This coordination can also improve the use of renewable energy in countries pursuing higher clean power targets.

Asia Pacific Heat Pump Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to record significant heat pump market growth during the forecast period. Government incentives, renewable energy targets, stricter emissions standards, and investment in low-carbon technologies are encouraging adoption across residential, commercial, industrial, and transport applications. Rising electricity costs and increased focus on operational efficiency are also prompting consumers and businesses to evaluate systems that can reduce long-term energy expenditure.

China is expected to play an influential role in regional market development. In April 2025, the Chinese government released a national Action Plan to Promote High-Quality Development of the Heat Pump Industry. The initiative signals coordinated support across multiple ministries for energy conservation, carbon reduction, innovation, and domestic heat pump manufacturing. Key priorities include improving energy efficiency, advancing high-temperature units and compressor technologies, and expanding heat pump applications across buildings, industrial facilities, and transportation.

Competitive Landscape

The global heat pump market includes established heating, ventilation, air conditioning, electronics, and industrial technology companies. Key players profiled in the report include Daikin Industries Ltd, Carrier Global Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Midea Group Co Ltd, Panasonic Holdings Corp, Trane Technologies Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Electronics Inc, and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Market participants are focusing on product efficiency, advanced compressor design, connected energy management, cold-climate performance, and specialized automotive thermal systems. Strategic investment in research and development, manufacturing capacity, partnerships, and regional distribution is expected to remain important as competition increases across mature and emerging markets.

Research Methodology

The heat pump market analysis was developed using primary and secondary research. Internal and external sources were reviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative market information, assess industry trends, and prepare forecasts across major segments. Primary interviews with industry participants were used to validate market data and strengthen analytical findings.

Participants included vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, external consultants, and key opinion leaders specializing in the heat pump market. This research process supported the evaluation of market size, growth opportunities, competitive positioning, technology developments, and regional demand.

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Companies Profiled





Daikin Industries Ltd

Carrier Global Corp

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Midea Group Co Ltd

Panasonic Holdings Corp

Trane Technologies Plc

Johnson Controls International Plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

LG Electronics Inc Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

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