South Korea Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Size And Forecast 2026-2030 Market To Reach US$1.72 Billion As Subsidies, Local Production And Smart Charging Drive 8.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

South Korea's electric vehicles market is forecast to grow by 8.8% annually to reach US$1.24 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2026 to 2030, increasing from US$1.14 billion in 2025 to approximately US$1.72 billion by 2030.

Government Subsidies Support EV Demand Recovery

South Korea is entering a subsidy-led recovery phase as new model launches, automaker discounts and incentives for replacing internal combustion vehicles stimulate demand. EV registrations surpassed one million in April 2026, supported by stronger early-year deployment and expanded policy measures.

The government increased passenger EV subsidies by 20% for 2026 to encourage consumer adoption and help domestic automakers and suppliers manage external pressure, including U.S. auto tariffs. Financial support is increasingly linked to driving range, charging speed, vehicle price, battery safety and manufacturer responsibility. These criteria are expected to intensify competition in product performance, affordability, safety and after-sales service.

Domestic EV and Battery Manufacturing Expands

Hyundai Motor Group is strengthening South Korea's position as a next-generation EV manufacturing hub. Hyundai's dedicated EV plant in Ulsan is scheduled for completion in 2026, while Kia has completed its purpose-built vehicle production facility in Hwaseong. The group is also investing in domestic production lines, R&D, electrification, software-defined vehicles and hydrogen technologies through 2030.

Hyundai's Ulsan facility is expected to manufacture multiple EV models using robot-based automation, predictive maintenance, digital simulation and self-diagnostics. The Future Mobility Battery Campus in Anseong, targeted for completion by the end of 2026, will support battery cell design, process engineering, integrated control systems and validation. These investments will increase collaboration among automakers, battery manufacturers and component suppliers.

Battery Safety and Transparency Shape Purchasing Decisions

Battery safety has become a major competitive and regulatory priority in South Korea. Proposed disclosure requirements would provide buyers with information covering battery manufacturers, countries of origin, product names and manufacturing dates. Regulatory scrutiny has also increased following public concern about EV fires and battery-supplier disclosure practices.

In March 2026, South Korea's antitrust regulator fined Mercedes-Benz for misrepresenting battery suppliers in certain EV models. The action demonstrates the growing importance of accurate sourcing information, traceability and sales claims. Hyundai, Kia, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On may benefit from stronger safety technology and transparent battery documentation, particularly in apartment-heavy urban markets where underground parking and charging remain sensitive issues.

Charging Infrastructure Moves Toward Managed Access

South Korea's EV charging strategy is shifting from installation volume toward pricing transparency, operational standards and grid integration. Planned reforms include clearer public charging fees and real-time charger location and availability information through the Integrated Zero-Emission Vehicle Portal.

Apartment charging is receiving particular attention due to the importance of shared infrastructure in multi-unit housing. Government agencies, EV user groups, apartment managers, KEPCO, charging service providers and industry experts are evaluating charging fees, ownership structures and operating models.

Vehicle-to-grid connectivity is also emerging as a strategic opportunity. Hyundai Motor Group plans South Korea's first V2G pilot in Jeju using the Kia EV9 and Hyundai IONIQ 9. The program will assess how EVs can return electricity to the grid and help manage renewable-energy oversupply.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years across lower-priced EVs, battery safety, localized manufacturing and charging-linked services. Hyundai and Kia remain the leading domestic participants, supported by production capacity, dealer networks, dedicated EV platforms and battery partnerships. Hyundai Motor Group's planned KRW 125.2 trillion investment in South Korea from 2026 to 2030 is expected to reinforce this position.

Tesla continues to compete in premium and technology-led categories, while Mercedes-Benz, BMW and other imported brands target higher-price segments. BYD is a significant new entrant, using models such as the Dolphin and Atto 3 to challenge established manufacturers in the mass market. Successful brands will need to combine competitive pricing, battery transparency, dependable charging access and strong after-sales support.

Report Coverage

The report provides data-driven analysis of South Korea's electric vehicle industry, with more than 100 KPIs covering market value, sales volume, EV penetration, adoption indicators and charging infrastructure. Historical data and forecasts through 2030 support market sizing, benchmarking and strategic planning.

Market segmentation includes passenger and commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and electric buses. Analysis also covers drive type, vehicle class, powertrain, propulsion type, distance range, charging type, connectivity and city tier.

Charging infrastructure coverage includes market value, charging stations, charging points, AC and DC systems, fixed and portable installations, charging speeds, connector types and smart charging. Location analysis encompasses residential, retail and destination, on-street, workplace and fleet depot charging.

The report also evaluates competitive market share, government incentives, regulatory developments, battery affordability, fleet electrification and infrastructure readiness. Its analytics-ready format supports automakers, battery manufacturers, charging operators, energy companies, fleet owners, policymakers and investors assessing market entry, product development, partnerships and expansion opportunities in South Korea's electric vehicles market.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. South Korea Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 South Korea Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 South Korea Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. South Korea Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 South Korea Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 South Korea Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 South Korea Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 South Korea Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 South Korea All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 South Korea Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 South Korea Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 South Korea Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 South Korea Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 South Korea Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 South Korea Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 South Korea SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 South Korea Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 South Korea Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 South Korea Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 South Korea Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 South Korea Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 South Korea Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 South Korea Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 South Korea Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 South Korea Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 South Korea Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 South Korea Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 South Korea Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 South Korea Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 South Korea Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 South Korea Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 South Korea Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 South Korea Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 South Korea Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 South Korea Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 South Korea Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 South Korea Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 South Korea Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 South Korea Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 South Korea Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. South Korea Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 South Korea Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 South Korea Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. South Korea Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 South Korea Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 South Korea Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. South Korea Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 South Korea Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 South Korea Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. South Korea Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 South Korea Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 South Korea Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 South Korea On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 South Korea Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 South Korea Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. South Korea Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 South Korea Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 South Korea Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 South Korea Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 South Korea Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. South Korea Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 South Korea Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 South Korea Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 South Korea Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 South Korea Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. South Korea Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 South Korea Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 South Korea Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 South Korea Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. South Korea Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 South Korea Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 South Korea Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 South Korea Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 South Korea Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. South Korea Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 South Korea Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 South Korea Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 South Korea Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 South Korea Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 South Korea Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 South Korea Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. South Korea Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 South Korea Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 South Korea Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]

List of Tables [70]

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