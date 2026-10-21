South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Size And Growth Forecast (2021-2031) By Type, Capacity, And Application Market To Reach US$ 266.7 Million As E-Commerce And Automation Accelerate Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The South and Central America forklift battery market is projected to increase from US$ 190.7 million in 2024 to US$ 266.7 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by rising e-commerce activity, warehouse development, industrial modernization, infrastructure investment, and growing demand for efficient material-handling equipment.

Market Growth Driven by E-commerce and Logistics

Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America represent the market's primary geographic segments. Brazil is expected to retain the largest share, supported by its expanding e-commerce, manufacturing, construction, logistics, and automotive industries.

Brazil's e-commerce market was valued at approximately US$ 37.81 billion in 2022, according to the International Trade Administration. Brazil and Argentina are also among the world's fastest-growing e-commerce markets, with a projected CAGR exceeding 13.6% from 2023 to 2027. This expansion is increasing investment in fulfillment centers, distribution hubs, and warehouses, creating sustained demand for forklifts and reliable forklift battery solutions.

South and Central America Forklift Battery Market Segmentation



By Type: The market is segmented into Lithium Ion, Lead Acid, and Others. Lead Acid held the largest market share in 2024, reflecting its established use across industrial and material-handling applications.

By Capacity: Capacity segments include 0 to 600 Ahr, 600 to 1200 Ahr, and above 1200 Ahr. The 0 to 600 Ahr category accounted for the largest share in 2024. By Application: Key applications include Manufacturing, Construction, Warehouse and Logistics, Automotive, Retail and Wholesale Stores, and Others. Manufacturing led the market in 2024.

Smart Battery Management Creates New Opportunities

Industrial modernization is increasing the need for advanced forklift battery management across manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, retail, and construction operations. Businesses are prioritizing real-time battery health monitoring, performance tracking, lifecycle management, predictive maintenance, and compliance with workplace safety standards.

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics is expected to strengthen the South and Central America forklift battery market outlook. Connected battery systems can help operators identify maintenance requirements, improve fleet availability, and reduce unplanned downtime. Industry findings published in 2022 indicated that IoT-enabled battery systems could lower maintenance costs by up to 30%.

Smart battery technologies also support workplace safety by identifying overheating, gas leaks, electrolyte spills, and other operational risks. As automation and digital transformation accelerate, demand is expected to rise for intelligent forklift batteries that improve energy management, equipment reliability, productivity, and safety.

Brazil Leads Regional Market Development

Brazil's construction and infrastructure sectors are generating additional opportunities for forklift battery suppliers. Airport, railway, energy, and commercial infrastructure projects are increasing the need for forklifts at construction sites, warehouses, production facilities, and logistics centers.

Major projects include the modernization of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro airports, the Campinas Viracopos International Airport modernization, the Lucas do Rio Verde-Vilhena Railway Link, and the Feijao Hybrid Wind and Solar Power Plant. Government privatization initiatives are also attracting domestic and international investment, supporting broader demand for industrial equipment and associated battery systems.

Brazil's automotive industry is another important growth contributor. The government is encouraging vehicle manufacturers to modernize production facilities and expand hybrid and electric vehicle manufacturing. The Brazilian Association of Vehicle Manufacturers announced approximately US$ 22 billion in investments for 2024, with implementation planned in phases through 2032. These investments are expected to increase material-handling requirements and support forklift battery adoption across automotive manufacturing and supply chain operations.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the South and Central America forklift battery market include East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corp, Exide Industries Ltd, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, Leoch International Technology Limited Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Crown Equipment Corp, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, TAB d.d., and BSL NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Market participants are pursuing expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their regional presence. Continued investment in Lithium Ion batteries, connected monitoring platforms, AI-enabled maintenance, and energy-efficient solutions is expected to shape competition through 2031.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Forklift Battery Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Forklift Battery Market - South & Central America Market Analysis

6.1 South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Forecast and Analysis

7. South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

7.1 Lithium Ion

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Lithium Ion: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Lead Acid

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Lead Acid: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Others: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Revenue Analysis - by Capacity

8.1 0 to 600 Ahr

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 0 to 600 Ahr: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 600 to 1200 Ahr

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 600 to 1200 Ahr: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Above 1200 Ahr

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Above 1200 Ahr: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

9.1 Manufacturing

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Manufacturing: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Construction

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Construction: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Warehouse and Logistics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Warehouse and Logistics: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Automotive: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Retail and Wholesale Stores

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Retail and Wholesale Stores: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Country Analysis

10.1 South & Central America

10.1.1 South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

10.1.2 Brazil: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.1 Brazil: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Share - by Type

10.1.2.2 Brazil: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Share - by Capacity

10.1.2.3 Brazil: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Share - by Application

10.1.3 Argentina: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.3.1 Argentina: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Share - by Type

10.1.3.2 Argentina: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Share - by Capacity

10.1.3.3 Argentina: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Share - by Application

10.1.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.4.1 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Share - by Type

10.1.4.2 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Share - by Capacity

10.1.4.3 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Forklift Battery Market Share - by Application

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Other Strategic Developments

13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1 East Penn Manufacturing Company

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 EnerSys

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 GS Yuasa Corp

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Exide Industries Ltd

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 leoch International Technology Limited Inc

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 TotalEnergies SE

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Crown Equipment Corp

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

13.11 TAB d.d.

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11.6 Key Developments

13.12 BSL NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

13.12.1 Key Facts

13.12.2 Business Description

13.12.3 Products and Services

13.12.4 Financial Overview

13.12.5 SWOT Analysis

13.12.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

14.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [17]



List of Figures [26]



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