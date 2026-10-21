Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 AI-Enabled Testing And Preventive Pet Care Fuel 9.5% CAGR And A US$2.27 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Geographic expansion, product development and technological advancements enhance revenue streams, while AI and rapid on-site diagnostics drive adoption.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's companion animal diagnostics market is forecast to reach US$ 2,267.4 million by 2031, increasing from US$ 1,207.4 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2025 to 2031, according to the report.

Market expansion is being supported by technological innovation, growing pet owner awareness of preventive healthcare, stronger veterinary infrastructure, and continued investment by established diagnostics companies. Stringent animal health regulations across Europe are also encouraging veterinary professionals to adopt accurate testing solutions for disease detection, monitoring, and treatment planning.

Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe are included in the regional analysis. Germany and the UK are expected to remain prominent markets due to their developed veterinary networks, supportive animal welfare policies, and demand for advanced companion animal diagnostic services. Government initiatives and the availability of specialized veterinary hospitals, clinics, and laboratories are further improving access to diagnostic testing.

Veterinary hospitals and clinics are increasingly adopting advanced testing platforms to deliver faster and more reliable results. At the same time, rising veterinary care and diagnostic costs are strengthening demand for pet insurance. Wider insurance adoption can improve access to preventive screening and specialized testing while helping pet owners manage healthcare expenditure.

Market segmentation highlights



Product: The market is divided into Consumables and Instruments. Consumables accounted for the largest market share in 2024, supported by recurring demand for testing materials across veterinary care settings.

Companion Animal: The categories include Dogs, Cats, Horses, and Others. Dogs represented the largest segment in 2024, reflecting high ownership levels and growing demand for routine screening and disease management.

Technology: The market covers Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Biochemistry, Hematology, Urinalysis, and Others. Immunodiagnostics held the leading share in 2024.

Application: Key applications include Clinical Pathology, Bacteriology, Parasitology, Virology, and Others. Clinical Pathology dominated the market in 2024. End Users: The analysis includes Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories, Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others. Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics represented the largest end-user segment in 2024.

Competitive and technology developments

The European companion animal diagnostics sector includes both large multinational organizations and specialized companies. Market participants are pursuing geographic expansion, product development, platform integration, and technological advancement to strengthen their competitive positions and expand revenue opportunities.



In July 2024, EKF Diagnostics launched the Biosen C-Line glucose and lactate analyzer. The system features a touch screen and enhanced connectivity options designed to support integration with hospital and laboratory IT systems. In September 2025, Zoetis added AI Urine Sediment Analysis to its Vetscan Imagyst platform. The technology enables veterinary clinics to analyze fresh urine samples within minutes and uses deep learning AI to identify critical sample components.

These developments demonstrate the industry's focus on efficient workflows, connected diagnostic systems, and faster access to clinically relevant information. Continued adoption of artificial intelligence, molecular testing, and automated analysis is expected to support improved veterinary decision-making and companion animal health outcomes.

Germany maintains a leading position

Germany held the largest market share in 2024, supported by an established animal diagnostics sector comprising private and public laboratories. Demand is being strengthened by rapid on-site diagnostics and the increasing use of molecular biology and genomics. The Institute for Animal Health of LUFA Nord-West in Oldenburg, for example, provides diagnostic services to veterinarians, farmers, and breeding associations through an established quality assurance system.

Commercial product activity is also contributing to Germany's market development. In April 2024, Antech launched the advanced in-hospital Nu.Q Canine Cancer Test. INDICAL previously introduced an updated range of Virotype 2.0 PCR kits in November 2022, reflecting continued investment in veterinary molecular diagnostics.

Overall, the report indicates strong long-term growth prospects for Europe's companion animal diagnostics sector. Advancing diagnostic technologies, greater attention to preventive pet healthcare, expanding veterinary services, and increasing insurance uptake are expected to shape market development through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis Formulation

3.2.2 Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

3.2.3 Developing Base Number

3.2.4 Data Triangulation

3.2.5 Country-level Data

4. Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Europe Market Analysis

5.1 Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

5.2 Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Product

6.1 Consumables

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Consumables: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Instruments: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7. Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Companion Animal

7.1 Dogs

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Dogs: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Cats

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Cats: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Horses

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Horses: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Others: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Technology

8.1 Immunodiagnostics

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Immunodiagnostics: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Molecular Diagnostics

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Molecular Diagnostics: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Clinical Biochemistry

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Clinical Biochemistry: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Hematology

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Hematology: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Urinalysis

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Urinalysis: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

9.1 Clinical Pathology

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Clinical Pathology: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Bacteriology

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Bacteriology: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Parasitology

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Parasitology: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Virology

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Virology: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Others: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by End Users

10.1 Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Research Institutes

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Research Institutes: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Others: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Country Analysis

11.1 Europe

11.1.1 Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

11.1.2 Germany: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

11.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal

11.1.2.3 Germany: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology

11.1.2.4 Germany: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application

11.1.2.5 Germany: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users

11.1.3 France: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.3.1 France: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

11.1.3.2 France: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal

11.1.3.3 France: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology

11.1.3.4 France: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application

11.1.3.5 France: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users

11.1.4 United Kingdom: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.4.1 United Kingdom: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

11.1.4.2 United Kingdom: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal

11.1.4.3 United Kingdom: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology

11.1.4.4 United Kingdom: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application

11.1.4.5 United Kingdom: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users

11.1.5 Italy: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

11.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal

11.1.5.3 Italy: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology

11.1.5.4 Italy: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application

11.1.5.5 Italy: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users

11.1.6 Spain: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.6.1 Spain: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

11.1.6.2 Spain: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal

11.1.6.3 Spain: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology

11.1.6.4 Spain: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application

11.1.6.5 Spain: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users

11.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

11.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal

11.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology

11.1.7.4 Rest of Europe: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application

11.1.7.5 Rest of Europe: Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

12.3 Company Market Share (%) Analysis by Top 5 Players, 2024

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 New Product Development

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 Other Strategic Developments

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Zoetis Inc

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Idexx Laboratories Inc

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Innovative Diagnostics SAS

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Tianjin LOCMEDT Technologies Co Ltd

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 ARI Medical Technology Co Ltd

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

Companies Profiled

Zoetis Inc

Idexx Laboratories Inc

Innovative Diagnostics SAS

Tianjin LOCMEDT Technologies Co Ltd

ARI Medical Technology Co Ltd

Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH

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