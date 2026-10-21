Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Vision 2030 And Fleet Electrification Propel 25.10% CAGR Toward USD 5.53 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target government, corporate, and logistics fleets with climate-adapted EVs, localized production, charging partnerships, and long-term service contracts.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share and Outlook - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market Set to Reach USD 5.53 Billion by 2035

The Saudi Arabia electric vehicle market reached USD 590.00 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.10% between 2026 and 2035, reaching USD 5.53 billion by 2035. Market expansion is being supported by Saudi Vision 2030, large-scale fleet electrification, domestic manufacturing initiatives, charging infrastructure investment, and stricter fuel-efficiency requirements.

Government entities, corporate fleets, logistics companies, and ride-sharing platforms are emerging as major sources of demand. These institutional buyers require durable electric vehicle platforms, predictable operating costs, localized servicing, and long-term maintenance agreements. As a result, manufacturers are adapting product strategies to support extended operating cycles rather than short consumer replacement patterns.

Key Market Insights



Battery electric vehicles are projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

Passenger cars are expected to record a CAGR of 27.6% between 2026 and 2035.

Saudi Vision 2030 is accelerating EV manufacturing localization, infrastructure development, and fleet electrification.

Global automakers, technology companies, utilities, and real estate developers are forming joint ventures and ecosystem partnerships. Climate-adapted engineering, including battery cooling, dust protection, and heat resilience, is becoming a competitive priority.

Localization Strengthens Saudi Arabia's EV Industry

Domestic electric vehicle manufacturing is becoming a central market growth factor. Government industrial programs are supporting local assembly, component production, workforce development, and reduced dependence on automotive imports. Localization also improves eligibility for government procurement and provides manufacturers with greater supply chain and cost predictability.

Ceer is advancing Saudi Arabia's domestic EV ecosystem through supplier partnerships, workforce localization, and advanced manufacturing capabilities. In September 2025, the company unveiled a new brand identity featuring a bilingual Arabic-English automotive logotype and a signature 32-light design ahead of its global debut. In November 2024, Ceer also partnered with Rimac Technology to integrate advanced electric drive systems into its flagship vehicles.

Saudi Arabia continued to expand its supporting industrial base in December 2025, when King Salman Energy Park inaugurated the Smart Mobility plant for EV charger manufacturing and opened its first in-park charging station. These investments create opportunities for battery assemblers, technology licensors, Tier-1 suppliers, charging equipment providers, and aftermarket service companies.

Charging Infrastructure Integrated with Urban Development

Electric vehicle charging is increasingly being incorporated into smart city planning, residential developments, commercial properties, and logistics corridors. Developers are collaborating with utilities and EV suppliers during the early stages of construction to improve grid integration and reduce installation barriers.

Charging systems designed for heat resilience, load balancing, and fleet management are expected to gain preference. In November 2025, XCharge and Electromin agreed to deploy battery-integrated EV chargers across Saudi Arabia, supporting national sustainable mobility objectives. Infrastructure investment is also improving adoption prospects beyond Tier-1 cities and helping fleet operators manage vehicles across multiple locations.

Climate-Adapted Vehicle Engineering Gains Importance

Saudi Arabia's operating environment requires manufacturers to prioritize battery thermal management, cabin cooling efficiency, dust protection, and stable performance in extreme heat. Localized testing is becoming essential because climate readiness directly affects vehicle range, safety, warranty conditions, maintenance requirements, and fleet purchasing decisions.

Technology suppliers are responding with specialized systems. Hydrohertz introduced its Dectravalve in November 2025, offering multi-zone thermal management intended to reduce fast-charging times while improving battery life, range, and safety. Climate-specific engineering can distinguish locally adapted vehicles from imported models that have not been optimized for Saudi conditions.

Fleet Electrification Leads Market Adoption

Fleet adoption is progressing faster than individual EV ownership. Government agencies, delivery companies, corporate mobility programs, and ride-sharing operators provide stable demand and support more efficient charging infrastructure utilization. In October 2025, WeRide and Uber introduced autonomous Robotaxi rides in Riyadh through the Uber app, marking the country's first public driverless mobility service. In November 2025, A.P. Moller-Maersk and Unilever launched Saudi Arabia's first electric delivery van to support logistics decarbonization.

Passenger cars remain the leading vehicle category, supported by government, corporate, and ride-hailing fleets. Automakers are introducing sedans and SUVs with connected technologies, efficient air conditioning, and bundled charging and maintenance services. Light and medium commercial vehicles are also gaining momentum as logistics and service companies adopt electric vans for predictable urban routes. Heavy commercial vehicle adoption remains more limited because of infrastructure requirements.

Battery Electric Vehicles Maintain Market Leadership

Battery electric vehicles lead the market as public sector and corporate buyers pursue emissions targets and fleet mandates. Product development is increasingly focused on preserving real-world driving range in high temperatures. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are expected to record strong growth by combining electric operation for urban travel with fuel-powered capability for longer journeys. Hybrid electric vehicles remain relevant for buyers prioritizing fuel-efficiency, reliability, and gradual electrification.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is intensifying as international and domestic manufacturers invest in localized service networks, climate-ready platforms, charging partnerships, and aftersales capabilities. BYD is targeting fleet and public transportation electrification, while Tesla is expanding access to software-led passenger vehicles following its Saudi Arabia launch in April 2025. Toyota continues to emphasize hybrid and plug-in hybrid reliability, and Hyundai is pursuing flexible EV platforms, localized tuning, and value-driven pricing.

Other notable participants include Ford Motor Company, General Motors Co., Volkswagen AG, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, and BMW AG. Companies capable of delivering durable vehicles, high service uptime, regulatory compliance, and scalable production are expected to secure stronger positions in government procurement, corporate fleets, passenger mobility, and logistics electrification.

The report provides analysis of EV adoption, market segmentation, climate-adapted engineering, localized manufacturing, charging readiness, institutional demand, and the competitive strategies shaping Saudi Arabia's transition toward an integrated electric mobility industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2025-2026

1.2 Market Growth 2026(F)-2035(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Supplier Power

2.4 Buyer Power

2.5 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.6 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Historical Market (2019-2025)

5.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Market Forecast (2026-2035)

6 Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Historical Market (2019-2025)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market Forecast (2026-2035)

7 Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market by Type

7.1 Battery Electric Vehicle

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

7.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

7.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

7.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

7.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

7.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8 Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Car

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.2 Two-Wheeler

8.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.3 Light and Medium Commercial Vehicles

8.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

8.4.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.4.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.1.1 Strengths

9.1.2 Weaknesses

9.1.3 Opportunities

9.1.4 Threats

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Supplier's Power

9.2.2 Buyer's Power

9.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

9.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

9.3 Key Indicators of Demand

9.4 Key Indicators of Price

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Local Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profile

10.5.1 BYD Co. Ltd

10.5.1.1 Company Overview

10.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.1.4 Certifications

10.5.2 Tesla Inc.

10.5.2.1 Company Overview

10.5.2.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.2.4 Certifications

10.5.3 Toyota Motor Corp.

10.5.3.1 Company Overview

10.5.3.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.3.4 Certifications

10.5.4 Hyundai Motor Company

10.5.4.1 Company Overview

10.5.4.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.4.4 Certifications

10.5.5 Ford Motor Company

10.5.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.5.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.5.4 Certifications

10.5.6 General Motors Co.

10.5.6.1 Company Overview

10.5.6.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.6.4 Certifications

10.5.7 Volkswagen AG

10.5.7.1 Company Overview

10.5.7.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.7.4 Certifications

10.5.8 Mercedes-Benz Group AG

10.5.8.1 Company Overview

10.5.8.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.8.4 Certifications

10.5.9 BMW AG

10.5.9.1 Company Overview

10.5.9.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.9.4 Certifications

10.5.10 Others

Companies Featured



BYD Co. Ltd

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp. Hyundai Motor Company

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