India Electric Vehicle Market Size And Forecast 2026-2030, Q2 2026 Update Market To Reach US$194.6 Million By 2030 As Two-Wheelers, Suvs, Charging, And Batteries Drive 8.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize ROI by targeting high-use two-wheelers, three-wheelers and fleets, while investing in battery localization, flexible ownership, service networks and interoperable charging.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicles market in India is forecast to grow by 8.9% annually to reach US$140.4 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2026 to 2030. Market value is projected to increase from US$128.9 million in 2025 to approximately US$194.6 million by 2030.

The report identifies electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers as the primary drivers of EV adoption in India. Electric scooters, e-rickshaws, e-carts, and urban three-wheelers benefit from frequent use, predictable routes, and access to charging at homes, shops, depots, and parking facilities. Government support under PM E-DRIVE remains focused on e-2Ws and e-3Ws, while manufacturers increasingly compete through service coverage, battery warranties, financing, vehicle uptime, and residual value.

TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp, Vida, and Ola Electric are among the leading competitors in electric two-wheelers. Established manufacturers with extensive dealer and service networks are expected to strengthen their positions as the market becomes less dependent on subsidy-led pricing. Three-wheeler adoption will continue to be influenced by fleet economics, city registration policies, and the availability of charging and battery-swapping infrastructure.

Passenger EV demand shifts toward SUVs and flexible ownership

India's electric passenger vehicle market is expanding beyond compact city cars toward SUVs and crossover vehicles. Tata Motors continues to broaden its portfolio with Punch.EV, Curvv. EV and Harrier. EV, while Mahindra is increasing competition through BE 6 and XEV 9e. JSW MG Motor is promoting Windsor EV and Windsor Pro with Battery-as-a-Service options that separate vehicle acquisition from battery usage costs.

Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki are also emerging as important challengers through Creta Electric and e-Vitara. Competition is expected to center on vehicle range, charging availability, battery warranties, financing, and resale confidence. Larger cities are likely to lead passenger EV adoption until highway charging reliability and residual value become more established.

Public charging infrastructure gains strategic importance

India is moving toward a formal public EV charging network supported by government policy, public sector participation, and private investment. Operational guidelines issued under PM E-DRIVE and the Ministry of Power's charging and battery-swapping framework are expected to support interoperable infrastructure and coordinated deployment.

Charging development is likely to concentrate around highways, railway stations, bus depots, logistics facilities, commercial centers, apartment complexes, and fleet locations. Battery swapping will remain relevant for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and delivery fleets where vehicle downtime directly affects revenue. Key implementation challenges include land availability, grid connectivity, charger utilization, and payment interoperability.

Battery localization and commercial electrification accelerate

Government policy is extending India's EV value chain beyond vehicle assembly into advanced chemistry cells, battery packs, public transport, and freight. The ACC PLI scheme supports domestic cell manufacturing, while PM E-DRIVE covers e-buses, e-trucks, e-ambulances, and public charging infrastructure.

Reliance New Energy has signed a programme agreement for ACC manufacturing under Round 2, while Ola Electric, Tata Group's Agratas, and Amara Raja are contributing to the emerging domestic battery ecosystem. Local production is intended to reduce exposure to imported cells, currency volatility, supply-chain disruption, and geopolitical risk.

Battery localization is expected to progress more gradually than vehicle adoption. Near-term opportunities will be strongest in battery-pack assembly, electric bus procurement, commercial fleets, and charging deployment. Over time, competitive advantage will increasingly depend on battery supply security, pack integration, technology performance, and reduced reliance on imported components.

Competitive landscape

Over the next 2-4 years, India's EV industry is expected to become more competitive as legacy automakers use established dealer networks, financing operations, and service capabilities to challenge EV-focused companies. Tata Motors is positioned to retain scale advantages in passenger EVs, while Mahindra, JSW MG, Hyundai, and Maruti Suzuki are expected to narrow the gap through new launches and ownership models.

In electric two-wheelers, consolidation pressure may increase as buyers prioritize reliability, warranty support, and after-sales service. Recent developments include Mahindra's phased bookings and deliveries for BE 6 and XEV 9e, expanded Battery-as-a-Service offerings from JSW MG Motor, and a BaaS-led approach for Maruti Suzuki's e-Vitara. The JSW-MG partnership also remains a significant ownership-level development in India's EV market.

Report coverage

The report provides data-driven analysis of India's electric vehicle industry through more than 100 KPIs, historical data, and forecasts through 2030. Coverage includes:



EV market value, transaction value, sales volume, penetration, and growth forecasts

Passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and electric buses

Vehicle drive type, class, powertrain, propulsion, distance range, charging type, connectivity, and city tier

Passenger car categories, including small cars, medium cars, crossovers, large cars, and SUVs

Light Duty Electric Vehicles, Medium Duty Electric Vehicles, and Heavy Duty Electric Vehicles

Charging infrastructure value, charging stations, charging points, installation types, and locations

AC and DC charging, charging speeds, connector standards, and smart charging connectivity

Residential, workplace, retail and destination, on-street, and fleet depot charging Competitive benchmarking and key player market share across two-wheelers and four-wheelers

The research applies industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform to assess market development, infrastructure readiness, technology transition, and investment opportunities. The analytics-ready databook supports market sizing, financial modeling, competitive benchmarking, product planning, partnership assessment, and expansion strategies.

Automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers, and investors can use the report to evaluate India's EV adoption outlook, identify segment-level opportunities, benchmark charging network development, and support informed market entry and investment decisions.



Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. India Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 India Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 India Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. India Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 India Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 India Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. India Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 India Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 India Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 India Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 India All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. India Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 India Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 India Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 India Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. India Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 India Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 India Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 India Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 India Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 India Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 India SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. India Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 India Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 India Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 India Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 India Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. India Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 India Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 India Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 India Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 India Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. India Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 India Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 India Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 India Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 India Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. India Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 India Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 India Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 India Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 India Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. India Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 India Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 India Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 India Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. India Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 India Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 India Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 India Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 India Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. India Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 India Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 India Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 India Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 India Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 India Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. India Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 India Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 India Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 India Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 India Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. India Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 India Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 India Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 India Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. India Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 India Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 India Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 India Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. India Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 India Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 India Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 India Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. India Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 India Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 India Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 India Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 India On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 India Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 India Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. India Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 India Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 India Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 India Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 India Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 India Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. India Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 India Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 India Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 India Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 India Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 India Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. India Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 India Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 India Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 India Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. India Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 India Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 India Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 India Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 India Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 India Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. India Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 India Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 India Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 India Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. India Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 India Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 India Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 India Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 India Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 India Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. India Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 India Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 India Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]

List of Tables [70]

For more information about this report visit

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