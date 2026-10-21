China Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Size, Share And Forecast 2026-2035 4% CAGR To Lift Market To USD 58.52 Billion As Ceramic Tile And Renovation Demand Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The China non-resilient floor covering market reached USD 42.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to increase to USD 58.52 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of approximately 4% from 2026-2035. According to the report, sustained residential construction, renovation activity, commercial real estate development and export demand will support the market's continued expansion throughout the forecast period.

Market Outlook

Residential construction and property renovation remain central to market growth as developers, homeowners and contractors invest in durable flooring materials for new and existing properties. Ceramic and porcelain tiles continue to benefit from broad adoption across residential applications, supported by their established position within China's construction and interior finishing industries.

Commercial real estate interior finishing requirements are also contributing to demand. New developments, property upgrades and refurbishment projects require flooring solutions across offices, retail locations, hospitality venues and other commercial facilities. This activity is creating opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to strengthen their product portfolios and respond to changing design, performance and procurement requirements.

China accounted for approximately 100% of the market revenue assessed in 2025 and is expected to maintain steady growth through 2035. The country's extensive manufacturing capacity, established supply chains and strong domestic construction sector provide a solid foundation for the production and distribution of non-resilient floor coverings. China's export market for locally manufactured floor tiles further supports sales opportunities and enables producers to serve demand beyond domestic applications.

Product and End User Insights



Ceramic Tiles: The Ceramic Tiles segment led the market with a 52.5% revenue share in 2025. Demand is supported by widespread use in residential and commercial properties, as well as continued investment in construction, remodeling and interior improvement projects.

Residential: The Residential segment is expected to record a notable CAGR during the forecast period. New housing activity, renovation spending and ongoing demand for ceramic and porcelain tile flooring will remain important growth factors. Commercial: Commercial applications are positioned to benefit from interior finishing activity associated with offices, retail properties, hospitality facilities and other real estate projects.

Growth Drivers and Strategic Opportunities

Market participants are increasing their focus on product innovation, manufacturing efficiency and strategic partnerships. These initiatives can help companies improve competitiveness, expand distribution capabilities and address evolving customer expectations. Technological advancement may also support more efficient production processes and enable suppliers to respond to changing specifications across residential and commercial projects.

Regulatory developments and shifting demand patterns are expected to influence investment decisions through 2035. Manufacturers that align production, product development and market strategies with customer requirements will be better positioned to capture emerging opportunities. Operational improvements and stronger collaboration across the value chain may further enhance supply reliability and market reach.

The report indicates that the long-term outlook remains positive, supported by stable industry fundamentals and China's prominent role in floor tile manufacturing. Although growth is expected to be measured, the combined impact of residential development, property renovation, commercial interior finishing and international sales should sustain demand across the forecast period.

Key Market Highlights



2025 market value: USD 42.85 Billion

2035 projected market value: USD 58.52 Billion

Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: approximately 4.0%

Leading product category in 2025: Ceramic Tiles, with a 52.5% revenue share

Notable end user growth opportunity: Residential applications Primary demand factors: construction, renovation, commercial interior finishing and exports of Chinese-manufactured floor tiles

Key Topics Covered:

China Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles



Country Risk

Business Climate

Asia Pacific Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

China Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

China Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market by Product Type



Ceramic Tiles Flooring

Stone Tiles Flooring

Wood Flooring

Laminate Tiles Flooring

Others

Historical Trends by Product Type (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Product Type (2026-2033)

China Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market by End User



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Historical Trends by End User (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by End User (2026-2033)

China Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market by Distribution Channel



Home Centers

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Direct Sales

Others

Historical Trends by Distribution Channel (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Distribution Channel (2026-2033)

China Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market by Region



Eastern China

Southern China

Northern China

Western China

Others

Historical Trends by Region (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Region (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key China Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Mohawk Industries (United States)



Tarkett (France)



Shaw Industries (United States)



China Ceramics Co Ltd (China)



Kajaria Ceramics (India)



RAK Ceramics (United Arab Emirates)



Porcelanosa Group (Spain)



Mannington Mills (United States)



Crossville Inc (United States)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

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