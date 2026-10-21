Global Data Center Wire And Cable Market Strategic Report, 2026-2031 AI Buildouts Drive 7.1% CAGR And A USD 27.42 Billion Fiber And Copper Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI data center buildout fuels demand for high-density fiber optic and copper interconnects, supported by cable, tier and regional insights plus strategic analysis.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Data Center Wire and Cable Market Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center wire and cable market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.17 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 27.42 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of approximately 7.1%. Market growth is being driven by accelerating AI data center construction and the corresponding demand for high-density fiber optic, copper interconnect and power cable infrastructure.

The rapid deployment of AI computing environments is increasing infrastructure requirements across hyperscale, enterprise and colocation data centers. As operators expand processing capacity and support increasingly complex workloads, investment in reliable, high-performance connectivity and power distribution is expected to remain a strategic priority. This development is creating opportunities for cable manufacturers, component suppliers, data center infrastructure providers and other organizations operating throughout the global value chain.

Market analysis and forecast coverage

The report provides global data center wire and cable market forecasts by value, using 2025 as the base year and extending projections through 2031. It evaluates the principal market forces shaping demand, including growth drivers, potential inhibitors and emerging trends that may influence investment and procurement decisions over the forecast period.

Market segmentation is presented by cable type, covering Fiber Optic, Copper/Ethernet and Power Cable categories. The analysis also segments the market by data center tier, enabling stakeholders to assess demand patterns across different infrastructure standards and operating requirements.

Geographic coverage includes region-wise and country-level forecast data. This analysis supports comparisons between established data center markets and developing locations where cloud services, digital transformation, AI adoption and infrastructure investment may contribute to future wire and cable demand.

Strategic intelligence for market participants

The report examines the competitive and commercial environment through Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analysis. These strategic frameworks provide insight into market competition, supplier and buyer dynamics, external operating conditions, organizational strengths and potential business risks.

Company profiles of key manufacturers are included to support competitive benchmarking and strategic planning. The research also identifies important trends expected to shape the data center wire and cable market through 2031, helping participants evaluate product development priorities, geographic expansion opportunities, investment strategies and long-term market positioning.

Who can use the report?

The report is designed for decision-makers and professionals seeking structured analysis of the global data center wire and cable market. Intended users include:



C-level executives and Company Directors at data center infrastructure companies

Investment managers and Financial professionals assessing market opportunities

Manufacturers and suppliers of Fiber Optic, Copper/Ethernet and Power Cable products

Data center developers, operators and infrastructure procurement teams Organizations operating across the broader data center infrastructure value chain

By combining market forecasts, segment analysis, geographic data, company profiles and strategic assessment, the report provides a focused view of the opportunities and challenges associated with expanding global data center infrastructure. Its findings can support investment evaluation, competitive benchmarking, business planning and informed decision-making as AI-driven capacity requirements continue to influence demand for advanced wire and cable systems.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company ProfilesCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Corning Incorporated

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

Prysmian Group

Siemon

TE Connectivity plc

Nexans S.A.

Belden Inc. Panduit Corp.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900