Global Private Credit And Alternative Lending Market Strategic Report, 2026-2031 AUM Set To Reach USD 3.36 Trillion As AI Infrastructure And Bank Retrenchment Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI/data-center infrastructure debt, insurance-linked capital and bank retrenchment support growth, while retail-facing liquidity stress sharpens allocation strategies.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Private Credit & Alternative Lending Market Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global private credit and alternative lending market is entering the 2026-2031 forecast period at a pivotal stage. Following a multi-year expansion that generated significant equity returns for major managers between 2023 and January 2025, liquidity pressures emerging in September 2025 changed investor sentiment and prompted closer regulatory scrutiny. The market is valued at approximately USD 2.31 trillion in assets under management (AUM) in 2026 and is projected to expand at a moderated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.8% through 2031.

Investor caution intensified after the Tricolor and First Brands bankruptcies, alongside concerns that artificial intelligence could disrupt the software sector. These developments contributed to increased redemption requests across retail-facing semi-liquid private credit vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, Blackstone, and BlackRock, through its HPS acquisition, experienced notable redemption pressure. Blue Owl's stock declined approximately 66% from its January 2025 peak, while Blackstone's BCRED fund received $3.8 billion in redemption requests and was supported by a $400 million capital injection from the firm. Across the largest publicly traded private credit managers, more than $265 billion in combined market capitalization was erased.

The Federal Reserve also launched its first formal monitoring survey of the private credit sector in 2026, reflecting increased regulatory attention toward non-bank lending and potential systemic risk. However, the report characterizes the 2025-26 stress episode as a liquidity and confidence event concentrated primarily among retail-facing vehicles, rather than a systemic solvency crisis. Diversified, sponsor-backed direct lending portfolios have not experienced a comparable increase in actual defaults.

Long-term private credit market growth drivers remain intact. Bank retrenchment from middle-market lending continues to create financing opportunities for alternative lenders, while insurance-linked capital provides a substantial base for private debt investment. Infrastructure debt associated with AI/data-center capital expenditure is also expected to support market expansion. These structural factors are likely to sustain demand for private credit despite a more cautious fundraising environment, tighter liquidity management, and greater investor focus on portfolio transparency.

Private Credit and Alternative Lending Market Coverage

The report provides global private credit market forecasts by value, measured in AUM and USD trillion, using 2026 as the base year and extending projections through 2031. It evaluates the market across major lending types, applications, regions, countries, growth drivers, constraints, competitive conditions, and emerging investment trends.



Market segmentation by Direct Lending, Asset-Based Finance, Mezzanine/Junior Debt, Venture Debt, Special Situations/Distressed, Real Asset Private Credit, Infrastructure Debt, and Other Alternative Lending.

Application analysis covering Corporate/LBO/M&A Financing, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Technology, Consumer/Retail, Healthcare, and Other Industrial & Specialty markets.

Region-wise and country-level forecasts across five regions and 18 countries.

Assessment of market growth drivers and inhibitors, including the structural effects of the 2025-26 liquidity stress episode.

Profiles of ten leading private credit managers, including analysis of their market positioning and strategic priorities.

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT analysis of the competitive and operating environment. Identification of key private credit and alternative lending trends expected to influence the market through 2031.

Intended Audience

The report is designed for decision-makers assessing private credit exposure, alternative lending strategies, market opportunities, and sector risks. It supports strategic planning, investment evaluation, competitive benchmarking, and regulatory analysis for organizations participating in the global private credit value chain.



C-level executives and Company Directors at alternative asset management and private credit firms.

Investment managers, Institutional allocators, and Financial professionals evaluating private credit exposure.

Insurance company investment officers assessing spread-based capital deployment.

Regulators and policy analysts monitoring systemic risk in non-bank lending. Organizations operating across the private credit and alternative lending value chain.

With private credit AUM forecast to grow through 2031, the report offers timely insight into how liquidity conditions, regulatory oversight, AI/data-center investment, insurance capital, and bank lending retrenchment are reshaping the global market. It also provides a structured assessment of the opportunities and risks facing private credit managers, institutional investors, insurers, and financial market participants.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company Profiles (Apollo, Ares, Blackstone Credit & Insurance, KKR, Blue Owl, HPS/BlackRock, Oaktree, Golub Capital, Sixth Street, Antares)Competitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Apollo Global Management

Ares Management

Blackstone Credit & Insurance

KKR & Co.

Blue Owl Capital

HPS Investment Partners (BlackRock)

Oaktree Capital Management

Golub Capital

Sixth Street Partners Antares Capital

For more information about this report visit

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