Global Digital Health And Remote Patient Monitoring Strategic Market Report, 2026-2031 20.2% CAGR To $80.8 Billion As Connected Care And Wearables Scale
Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Digital Health & Remote Patient Monitoring Market Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Digital Health and Remote Patient Monitoring Market to Reach USD 80.8 Billion by 2031
The global digital health and remote patient monitoring market is undergoing a structural transformation as healthcare systems move from episodic, facility-centered care toward continuous, connected care models. Valued at USD 26.8 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 80.8 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 20.2% during the forecast period.
Market growth is being supported by rising demand for chronic disease management, broader reimbursement coverage, and the continued maturation of wearable sensor technology. These developments are accelerating the adoption of digital health platforms and remote patient monitoring solutions across healthcare settings, enabling providers to support patients beyond traditional clinical environments.
The report presents value-based forecasts for the global digital health and remote patient monitoring market, using 2025 as the base year and extending projections through 2031. It evaluates market performance by device and service type, chronic condition category, region, and country, providing a structured view of current opportunities and anticipated growth patterns.
Key areas covered in the report include:
- Global digital health and remote patient monitoring market forecasts by value from 2026-2031 Market segmentation by device and service type Analysis by chronic condition category Region-wise and country-level market forecasts Assessment of the primary market growth drivers and inhibitors Profiles of key digital health and remote patient monitoring providers Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT analysis Identification of major technology and market trends through 2031
The analysis highlights chronic disease management as a central factor influencing market expansion. As healthcare organizations seek more effective ways to monitor patients over time, digital health technologies are becoming increasingly important to connected care strategies. Reimbursement policy expansion is also improving the commercial environment for providers, while advances in wearable sensors continue to strengthen data collection and monitoring capabilities.
Regional and country-level forecasts offer insight into how adoption may develop across different healthcare markets. By examining variations in market conditions, policy environments, technology adoption, and industry participation, the report supports a clearer understanding of geographic opportunities through 2031.
Competitive and strategic analysis provides additional context for organizations operating across the digital health value chain. Company profiles outline the participation of key providers, while established analytical frameworks assess competitive intensity, external market influences, organizational strengths and weaknesses, and potential opportunities and threats. This combined perspective helps market participants evaluate positioning and prepare for changing industry conditions.
Who can benefit from the report?
- C-level executives and company directors at digital health and medical device companies Investment managers and healthcare private equity analysts Organizations and professionals operating across the digital health value chain
The report is designed to support strategic planning, investment evaluation, competitive assessment, and market entry decisions. Its combination of global forecasts, detailed segmentation, regional analysis, provider profiles, and future trend identification offers decision-makers a focused view of the digital health and remote patient monitoring market through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:Executive Summary Industry Overview & Forecast Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Application Regional Market Forecast Country-Level Market Forecast Growth Drivers & Inhibitors Key Company Profiles Competitive Landscape Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTLE Analysis SWOT Analysis Future Trends & Outlook
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories Dexcom Inc. ResMed Inc. Medtronic plc iRhythm Technologies Teladoc Health Inc. Philips N.V. Masimo Corporation Insulet Corporation Veeva Systems
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment