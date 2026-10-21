Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Festi Hf.: Publication Of Q3 2026 Results On 28 October 2026 And Results Presentation On 29 October


Date: 2026-10-21 05:02:07

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi will publish its Q3 2026 financial results after market close on Wednesday 28 October.

Results presentation for market participants on 29 October at 8:30 GMT.

Festi will host a results presentation for market participants on Thursday 29 October 2026 at 8:30 a.m. GMT at its headquarters, Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur. Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi, and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi, will present the Group's results and answer questions.

The presentation will be streamed live on Festi's website, where participants can register for the webcast: . Participants attending virtually may submit questions during the presentation by emailing .... Questions will be answered at the end of the event.

Presentation materials will be available on Festi's website after the event: .


MENAFN21102026004107003653ID1111842372


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search