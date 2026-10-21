QA Madness Launches QAM Hub, A Test Management System Built By QA Engineers For QA Engineers

QAM Hub dashboard for managing software testing and release readiness

The platform brings manual test cases, checklists, automation results and AI generation into a single workspace.

WARSAW, POLAND, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QA Madness, a software testing company with more than 13 years of hands-on QA experience, today introduced its own product, QAM Hub. It is a test management system (TMS) for teams that combine manual and automated testing. Built-in AI generates test cases and checklists, analyzes bugs and automation runs, and helps assess release readiness, while engineers keep the final say. The product is available at qam-hub with a free trial and no credit card required.

QAM Hub addresses a problem QA Madness has seen on client projects for years. Test cases live in several spreadsheets, automation results sit in CI logs, and on release day nobody can say with confidence what has been tested. The platform puts that data in one place and shows release readiness on a single dashboard.

"[Draft quote - to be approved by the speaker] We spent thirteen years working in other people's tools and knew exactly what was missing. QAM Hub is the system we wanted to use ourselves: every feature exists because a real QA team needed it," said Dmitry Nortenko, Founder and CEO of QA Madness.

What QAM Hub does

Test case management. Hierarchical suites, templates, custom fields, tags and full version history with rollback.

Test runs. Pass / Fail / Blocked / Skip statuses, screenshots, comments and per-tester assignment.

Checklists. A lightweight format for quick checks that do not need a full test case.

Automation. Official npm reporters for Playwright and Cypress; WebdriverIO, Selenium and any framework that writes JUnit XML connect through a CLI. Automated results sit next to manual ones, case by case.

Human-in-the-loop AI. Test case and checklist generation, a Quality Analyzer that flags duplicates and vague cases, and autonomous regression runs in beta. An engineer always makes the final call.

MCP server. AI agents can work with test artifacts directly.

Requirements traceability and reporting. Requirements linked to cases, milestones, Release Readiness and more than 10 report types with PDF export.

Integrations. Jira, Azure DevOps, GitHub Issues, GitLab, Asana, Linear, Redmine and Trello.

Migration. Import wizards for TestRail and Qase bring across test cases, runs with results, attachments and the team; spreadsheet data imports from CSV.

Security. Google SSO, two-factor authentication with optional organization-wide enforcement, two-level role-based access (organization and project), organization audit logs, and encryption in transit and at rest, with sensitive credentials additionally sealed with AES-256-GCM. Data is hosted in Western Europe and handled in line with GDPR.

"[Draft quote - to be approved by the speaker] AI produces a plausible test case as fast as a correct one. That is why in QAM Hub the AI proposes and a person decides," added Mike Krasnovskyi, Head of QA Automation at QA Madness.

Pricing and availability

QAM Hub is a self-service SaaS product. It offers three per-seat plans, Start, Standard and Advanced, billed monthly or annually. Core AI features are included in every plan. The 30-day free trial includes all Advanced features and requires no credit card. Demos can be booked on the contact page.

About QAM Hub

QAM Hub (QA Management Hub) is a SaaS test management system for manual and automated QA. It combines test cases, checklists, test runs, requirements traceability, automation results and an AI assistant in one workspace. The product is developed by QA Madness on the principle of "by QA, for QA". Website: qam-hub.

About QA Madness

QA Madness is an independent software testing and QA consulting company founded in 2013 and headquartered in Warsaw. It provides end-to-end QA services, from QA audits and strategy to manual and automated testing, powered by expert teams and AI-augmented workflows. Website: qamadness.

Dmytro Nortenko

QA Madness

+48 791 505 768

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Test Management System Demo: Test Cases, Runs, Bugs, Automation & AI | QAM Hub

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QA Madness Launches QAM Hub, a Test Management System Built by QA Engineers for QA Engineers News Provided By QA Madness October 21, 2026, 08:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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