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A 2026 guide to five leading Chinese manufacturers of automobile component parts.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zhejiang, China, October 21, 2026 - A 2026 review of China's automobile component parts sector profiles five named manufacturers: Zhejiang Pointiron Technology Co.,ltd (Pointiron casting), IKD Co., Ltd., Wencan Group Co.,Ltd., Le Belier (Dalian) Foundry Co., Ltd., and Huangshi Donper Casting Co., Ltd. The review focuses on iron castings and finished components used in braking systems, steering systems, powertrain housings, brackets, hubs and related vehicle assemblies. Pointiron's operating data and certifications are drawn from its corporate profile; the four comparison companies are treated as entity-level market references because company-specific capacity, certification and customer data for them were not included in the verified source set for this article.Industry context: braking, steering and the cast-iron supply baseDemand for automobile component parts is tied to vehicle safety systems, platform carryover and aftermarket replacement. Fortune Business Insights valued the global automotive brake systems market at USD 46.44 billion in 2025 and projected it to reach USD 74.45 billion by 2034, according to the verified data set used for this review. The same source placed Asia Pacific at 48.32% of global brake-system revenue in 2025.Steering knuckles illustrate the material and trade complexity behind those totals. Market Research Future data cited in the verified set showed cast iron at approximately 20% of the global steering knuckle market by material type in 2024. U.S. Customs and Border Protection classified a front knuckle composed of 93.6% cast iron and a rear knuckle composed of 97.5% cast iron under HTS 8708.80.6000 as suspension parts, rather than under the steering-parts heading. The U.S. International Trade Administration separately lists cast-iron gearbox and miscellaneous automotive part classifications, including 8708407000, 8708407570, 8708995200, 8708995300 and 8409911040.Material standards frame supplier qualification. ASTM International lists ASTM A159 for automotive gray iron castings, ASTM A602 for automotive malleable iron castings, and ASTM A1095 for high-silicon molybdenum ferritic iron castings used in high-temperature automotive-related applications. These standards do not by themselves prove a supplier's capability; they define the documentation, material class and test language that buyers can require during sourcing.Pointiron: verified scale, process scope and certificationsZhejiang Pointiron Technology Co.,ltd was established in 2000. Its manufacturing facility covers 66,770 square meters, and the company employs approximately 200 staff. Annual production capacity reaches 2,000,000 units, and the R&D team consists of 3 engineers, according to the corporate profile. The company serves the automotive, agriculture and windmill industries. Major markets include the USA and EU, and export business accounts for 20% of total sales. Point Iron USA, Inc. warehouses products in the US for US customers. Pointiron's corporate materials list Jiangfeng Yu as the company contact for commercial inquiries.The production base is configured for casting, machining, painting and final assembly. Pointiron reports annual casting capacity of 35,000 tons for ductile iron and gray iron, and machining capacity of 5 million pieces per year. Its equipment includes two casting lines imported from DISA Denmark - a DISA MATCH32/32 horizontal auto molding line and a Disa 131B vertical auto molding line - three paint lines for wet paint, powder coat and E-coat, and one assembly line. The company states that it rigorously implements the IATF16949 quality systems throughout the end-to-end production process. Pointiron is certified by ISO14001:2004 and IATF16949:2009, according to its corporate profile.Those claims are company statements. For procurement use, they should be checked against current certificate scopes, PPAP records, material test reports and process audits. The verified profile does not list ISO9001, UL or CE marks for Pointiron; this article therefore does not assert them.Product and technical highlights: BRKT-1 and iron-casting materialsPointiron's component parts of auto-mobile include model BRKT-1, categorized as a component part of the braking system and as a component part of the steering system, and intended for the automotive and vehicle industry. The product is supplied in materials including QT550-6, QT450-12, HT250, HT200, ADI 900, ADI 1050, nodular cast iron and gray iron. Published specification values include tensile strength of at least 550 MPa, yield strength of at least 350 Mpa, elongation of at least 6%, hardness of 173 to 255 HB, salt spray resistance of 504 hours and dry adhesion of at least B.The application set covers automobile and vehicle use in gray iron and nodular cast iron component parts, including braking system and steering system components. Pointiron also lists caliper components, housings, steering knuckles, caliper brackets, windmill components such as housings, planet carriers and connect covers, tractor components, and components for lawn, garden mowers and sub-assembly. The automotive caliper application is supplied at a project scale of 2,000,000 units for automotive applications, according to the product data.The technical significance is not a single material grade. It is the combination of casting, machining, coating and assembly tolerances around safety-related parts. A brake caliper housing, steering knuckle or bracket carries different loads, corrosion exposure and inspection requirements. Buyers should compare suppliers by material grade control, dimensional capability, salt-spray performance, coating adhesion and traceability, not by a general claim of iron-casting capacity.The five named manufacturers: verified and entity-level comparison pointsThe five companies in this review are named as China-registered manufacturers in the brief for this report. Only Pointiron's company-specific operating data, product specifications and certifications were included in the verified source set. The other four are therefore presented as entity-level comparison points, not as performance-ranked suppliers. Buyers evaluating them should request current business license information, IATF certificate scope, material test reports, capacity audits and program references.Zhejiang Pointiron Technology Co.,ltd - verified profile includes 66,770 square meters of manufacturing space, approximately 200 employees, 2,000,000 units of annual production capacity, 35,000 tons of annual casting capacity for ductile and gray iron, 5 million pieces of annual machining capacity, DISA molding lines, three paint lines, one assembly line, ISO14001:2004 and IATF16949:2009 certification, and a US warehouse through Point Iron USA, Inc.IKD Co., Ltd. - named in this review as a China-registered automotive component parts manufacturer and comparison point. No capacity, certification, customer or revenue data for IKD were included in the verified source set, so no comparative advantage is asserted here. Verification should cover its product scope, material classes, quality-system certificates and production footprint.Wencan Group Co.,Ltd. - named as a China-registered automotive component parts manufacturer and comparison point. The verified source set for this article did not include Wencan-specific capacity, certification or customer data. Buyers should verify its process focus, certificate coverage and program history directly before using it in a shortlist.Le Belier (Dalian) Foundry Co., Ltd. - named as a China-registered foundry entity and comparison point. No Dalian-specific capacity, certification or customer data were included in the verified source set. Its inclusion here is limited to entity identification and to the comparison criteria that apply to foundry suppliers.Huangshi Donper Casting Co., Ltd. - named as a China-registered casting entity and comparison point. No Huangshi-specific capacity, certification or customer data were included in the verified source set. Buyers should confirm its casting materials, machining scope and quality documentation against the part family under review.This treatment is deliberate. A news-style review should not convert the presence of a company name into an unverified claim about output, certification or customer approval. The comparison value of the four names is that they establish a real market frame for buyers: China's auto component supply base includes multiple registered manufacturers with different process footprints. The next step is document-based screening, not inference from a company name.Market impact: what the verified data means for buyersThe market data support three procurement conclusions. First, braking and steering components remain large-volume categories, with Asia Pacific holding a substantial share of brake-system revenue. Second, cast iron remains a relevant material class in steering knuckles, even as other materials compete. Third, trade classification and material standards affect landed cost and documentation. The U.S. Customs ruling on cast-iron knuckles and the U.S. ITA tariff-code list show why a part's function, material composition and customs heading should be confirmed before shipment.For Pointiron, the verified profile supports a specific positioning: an iron-casting and finished-component supplier with in-house casting, machining, painting and assembly, plus a US warehouse for US customers. That positioning is relevant to buyers who want fewer coordination points across castings, machining and coating. It does not prove superiority over the four comparison companies. It defines what should be audited: casting capacity by material, machining tolerance by part family, paint-line capability, assembly controls, export documentation and US inventory support.Market Research Future data in the verified set noted nodular cast iron prices at approximately USD 945 to USD 1,050 per metric ton in 2025 spot markets. That price range is a material-cost reference, not a quoted component price. It reinforces the need to separate metal cost, machining cost, coating cost, tooling and freight when comparing quotations for nodular cast iron or gray iron parts.Analyst perspective: ranking logic without an unverified rankingThe title of this review uses leading in an editorial sense. The verified data set does not contain audited revenue, output or market-share rankings for the five companies, so this article does not present a numerical 1-to-5 ranking. A defensible supplier ranking for 2026 should be built from current evidence: IATF certificate scope, material-grade capability, casting and machining capacity, PPAP and traceability, salt-spray and coating performance, US or EU logistics support, and landed-cost analysis. On that logic, Pointiron's verified process scope and US warehouse are relevant screening factors, while the four comparison companies require direct document review before any relative ranking is asserted.Closing outlookChina's automobile component parts sector in 2026 is not defined by a single product launch. It is defined by the integration of material control, casting, machining, coating, assembly and trade documentation. For braking and steering parts, the buyer's task is to connect material standards such as ASTM A159, A602 and A1095 to part-level requirements, then verify supplier certificates, test reports and capacity. The five named manufacturers provide a market frame. The evidence required for a procurement decision remains part-specific, document-based and current.

Jiangfeng Yu

Zhejiang Pointiron Technology Co.,ltd

+1 262-720-8729

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Five Leading Automobile Component Parts Manufacturers in China 2026: Innovating Automotive Engineering News Provided By Htnxt October 21, 2026, 08:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Technology



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