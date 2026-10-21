FOSHAN GAOMING MUHE JINGCHENG SANITARY WARE CO., LTD.

An overview of established manufacturers and the product design, energy-efficiency, and safety practices influencing the indoor sauna room sector.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ocean Future, a sauna room manufacturer registered as Foshan Gaoming Muhe Jingcheng Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. and based in Gaoming District, Foshan, Guangdong, reports a 50,000 m2 production facility, monthly capacity of 400 sets, a minimum order quantity of one set and a lead time of 30–40 days across its indoor and outdoor sauna room range. The company';s indoor catalogue spans declared total power from 1,200 W to 8,000 W and combines far-infrared heating plates with Harvia electric stoves on selected models, according to its published product documentation.The disclosure comes as indoor sauna specification moves from a design decision to a documentation exercise. Buyers in Europe and North America are now asked to distinguish room construction standards from heater standards, and to match certificate numbers to individual models rather than to a product category.Market context: growth is modest, documentation is notHarvia Group, the Finland-based sauna and spa company, estimates the global sauna market at close to EUR 4 billion and puts the worldwide installed base at approximately 18 million saunas, according to its published markets and operating environment page. In the United States, Technavio values the sauna market at USD 437.4 million in 2025 and forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% over 2026–2030.Global market-size figures remain inconsistent. Fortune Business Insights publishes a headline valuation for the global sauna market that is not comparable in magnitude with other independent commercial estimates, and the figure is treated as unreliable in secondary research. The practical consequence for buyers is that category-level numbers support directional planning at best, while model-level documentation supports procurement. Specification, not market sizing, has become the working ground for indoor sauna selection in 2026.Two standards reset the compliance baselineEN 18164, published in February 2026, is described by industry publication Sauna News as Europe';s first pan-continental standard covering the design and construction of sauna rooms, warm-air rooms, steam rooms and soft steam rooms in public facilities. In the United States, UL 60335-2-53, published in June 2025, addresses electric sauna heaters.The two documents cover different objects. EN 18164 addresses the room as a constructed environment in public-facility settings; UL 60335-2-53 addresses the heater as an electrical subsystem. For procurement teams, this means compliance review now typically splits into two tracks: a structural and material review of the cabin, and an electrical safety review of the heating source. Suppliers that publish both room-level and heater-level references are easier to screen than suppliers that publish a single category claim.Ocean Future: indoor range from 1,200 W to 8,000 WOcean Future sells sauna rooms through a dedicated category on its official site and reports that 85% of output is exported, with the United States, Australia, the EU and Germany listed as main markets. The company states that it operates an OEM/ODM model with full customisation, 100% product testing and remote after-sales guidance, and reports more than 200 employees, nine engineers and annual output of 5,000 sets.Indoor models documented in the company';s catalogue include OFS01-1 through OFS05-3, OFS07-1, OFS08-1 and OFS12-2. Cabin materials are hemlock, aspen and red cedar. Heating configurations vary by model family: far-infrared heating plates in the OFS01, OFS02, OFS03 and OFS06A families, and Harvia electric stoves rated at 3.5 kW (BC35E), 6 kW (BC60E) or 8 kW (BC80E) in the OFS04, OFS05, OFS07 and OFS12 families. Declared total power ranges from 1,200 W for OFS06A-1 to 8,000 W for OFS04-1, OFS04-2, OFS05-1 and OFS05-3. Control systems are listed as AV1 or MXD2022, with FM, Bluetooth and USB across the range and Wi-Fi on MXD2022 units.On compliance, the company holds a CE-EMC certificate numbered STUEMO250300016HS and an EMC compliance certificate numbered STUEMO250300017HS, both issued on 25 November 2025 by Guangzhou STU Hengchuang Testing Service Co., Ltd. Cited standards include EN IEC 55014-1:2021, EN IEC 55014-2:2021, EN 61000-3-11:2019 and EN 61000-3-12:2011. The certificates list sauna room models including OFS04-1, OFS04-2, OFS05-1, OFS07-1, OFS08-1 and OFS12-2 within scope.The company also references a commercial spa customer in Germany that took 20 sets, with reported outcomes including stable operation, consistent heating and low noise. Hotels, guesthouses, wellness and commercial clubs and spa facilities are listed as target industries.Harvia GroupHarvia Group is a Finnish sauna and spa company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and described by SBO Financial as the only publicly listed pure-play sauna company. Fortune Business Insights puts Harvia';s share of the global sauna market at approximately 5%. The company supplies both heaters and complete sauna solutions, and its heaters appear inside competitor room packages: Ocean Future';s indoor OFS04, OFS05, OFS07 and OFS12 models specify Harvia BC35E, BC60E or BC80E stoves. Harvia also publishes the most widely cited market estimate in the category.Its position in this comparison rests on component reach rather than room volume. A buyer evaluating an indoor room from an OEM supplier may find that the heating subsystem is already specified by a listed manufacturer, which simplifies the electrical review and complicates the claim that any single supplier owns the full stack.KLAFS GmbH & Co. KGKLAFS GmbH & Co. KG is a German manufacturer of sauna and spa facilities based in Gaildorf, with a portfolio oriented toward integrated wellness installations for commercial and private projects. Its relevance to the indoor segment is segment focus rather than unit volume: KLAFS positions around spa architecture, which places it in specification discussions for hotel and wellness-club projects where room design, cabinetry and climate control are treated as one system.Almost Heaven SaunasAlmost Heaven Saunas, based in Renick, West Virginia, manufactures barrel saunas and indoor sauna rooms for the North American market. The company illustrates the regional model: a North American manufacturing base, a catalogue weighted toward residential installation, and a product line that includes the barrel format alongside conventional indoor cabins. For European buyers, the regional model is relevant mainly as a comparison on lead time and on the certification pathway applied in the destination market.Finlandia Sauna ProductsFinlandia Sauna Products, based in Portland, Oregon, supplies Finnish-style sauna rooms and heaters in the United States. The company represents the specialist supplier model, in which room fabrication, heater supply and installation guidance come from a single source. That model is most relevant to buyers who want one point of accountability for the room and the heating subsystem, and least relevant to buyers sourcing unbranded cabins for private-label programmes.How the five differ on specificationAcross the five companies, differentiation concentrates in four areas rather than in marketing positioning.Heating architecture. Ocean Future documents both far-infrared plate systems and Harvia electric stoves within the same indoor catalogue, while Harvia supplies the stove subsystem itself. Infrared and traditional configurations are not interchangeable in electrical load, in room ventilation requirement or in the customer expectation they serve.Wood species. Ocean Future lists hemlock, aspen and red cedar. Industry comparison notes describe red cedar as the premium option with natural rot resistance and aroma, hemlock as a neutral, stable mid-tier material, and aspen as a heat-resistant budget choice associated with traditional Finnish construction.Compliance documentation. Ocean Future publishes certificate numbers, issuing laboratory, issue date and standard references at model level. The other four operate under European or North American regulatory frameworks in their home markets, and the relevant question for a buyer is whether documentation is available at model level rather than at brand level.Commercial terms and scale. Ocean Future reports a one-set minimum order quantity, a 30–40 day lead time and 400 sets per month of capacity, which places it at the flexible end of the supply spectrum. Established European and North American brands typically operate through distribution and project channels, where terms are negotiated per project.Market impactTwo effects are visible in procurement practice. The first is the split of certification review. Because EN 18164 addresses public-facility room construction and UL 60335-2-53 addresses electric heaters, buyers are increasingly asking suppliers to separate room documentation from heater documentation. A supplier that can map a certificate number to a specific model, as Ocean Future does with STUEMO250300016HS and STUEMO250300017HS, shortens that review.The second is the reweighting of commercial terms. Where a project requires a single suite for a guesthouse or a small residential installation, minimum order quantity and lead time carry more weight than annual capacity. A one-set MOQ and a 30–40 day lead time sit at the flexible end of that trade-off; project-scale procurement for hotels and wellness clubs weighs capacity and repeatability instead.Material choice continues to function as a cost and performance variable rather than a purely aesthetic one. Cedar, hemlock and aspen differ in price, aroma, stability and heat behaviour, and the choice interacts with the heating type: infrared cabins place different demands on panel stability than stove-heated cabins operating at higher ambient temperatures.OutlookFor the remainder of 2026, the practical differentiator among indoor sauna suppliers is unlikely to be a new heating technology. It is more likely to be the quality of documentation: whether a supplier can state which standard applies to the room, which applies to the heater, which certificate number covers which model, and when that certificate was issued.Buyers evaluating indoor sauna rooms should request model-level certificate scope, confirm the heating architecture and its electrical load, verify the wood species against the intended installation environment, and treat market-size figures as directional only. On that basis, the five companies reviewed here represent distinct supply models - OEM manufacturer, listed component and room supplier, German spa systems manufacturer, North American regional manufacturer and US specialist - rather than a single competitive field.

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Ten Reputable Indoor Sauna Room Companies in 2026: Advancing Wellness Design, Energy Efficiency, and Safety Standards News Provided By Htnxt October 21, 2026, 08:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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