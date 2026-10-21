Reliance Shares Proud Moment! Dhirubhai Ambani International Ranks 9 In IB Schools Globally Only Indian School On List

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) ranked ninth worldwide in Education Advisers UK's 2026 rankings of International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) schools, Reliance Industries recently announced.

Reliance said DAIS was the only Indian school among the global top 10. Its Class of 2026 recorded an average score of 40.8 points, the highest in the school's history.

DAIS ranks 9th in the top 10 IBDP schools: What we know

In a social media post, it said, "We are proud to share that, based on the 2026 IB Diploma Programme results and global rankings released by Education Advisers UK, DAIS has been ranked 9th among IBDP schools worldwide - the only school from India to feature in the global Top 10. With an average score of 40.8 points, the DAIS Class of 2026 has achieved the strongest results in the school's history."

Further, DAIS has the largest IBDP cohort among the world's top 10 schools, with a total of 105 students, underscoring its ability to deliver across a comparatively large cohort rather than a small group of candidates.

The school attributed the feat to its focus on academic rigour, intellectual curiosity, innovation and holistic education, alongside the efforts of students, educators and parents. The post on X added, "This recognition reflects our collective commitment to academic rigour, intellectual curiosity, innovation and holistic education. It celebrates the aspirations and hard work of our students, the expertise and dedication of our educators, and the trust and partnership of our parents."

List of schools featured in the global top IBDP rankings

According to the list shared by Reliance Industries, the schools featured in the IBDP rankings include:

1. St Paul's Co-educational College - Hong Kong

2. K. International School Tokyo - Japan

3. King's College School, Wimbledon - United Kingdom

4. German Swiss International School - Hong Kong

5. Po Leung Kuk Ngan Po Ling College - Hong Kong

6. Godolphin & Latymer School - United Kingdom

7. Guangdong Country Garden School - China

8. St Stephen's College - Hong Kong

9. Dhirubhai Ambani International School - India

10. HKCCCU Logos Academy - Hong Kong

| Animal notions and why we must teach kids to keep their minds open All you need to know about IBDP

The IB Diploma Programme is a globally recognised qualification usually taken during the last two years of secondary school. According to the IB's website, "Established in 1968, DP was the first programme offered by the IB and is taught to students aged 16-19."

The DP's curriculum consists of six subject groups and the DP core, comprising Theory of Knowledge (TOK), Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS), and the Extended Essay.

Through the Diploma Programme core, students reflect on the nature of knowledge, complete independent research, and undertake a project that often involves community service.