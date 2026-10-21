Ambassador Yin Chengwu Meets With Unity Party (UP) National Chairman Tarpeh

On October 20, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Rev. Dr. Luther Tarpeh, National Chairman of the Unity Party(UP). The two sides exchanged views on exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese and Liberian ruling parties.

Yin briefed Hon. Tarpeh on the recent development of China-Liberia relations, and expressed the CPC's willingness to strengthen exchanges of governance experience with the UP to enhance the friendship between the two countries and the well-being of the people.

Hon. Tarpeh thanked China for its strong support for Liberia's national development, and said that the UP is willing to make every effort to promote the development of relations between the two countries and the two parties.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.