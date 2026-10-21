Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Chief Calls For Lasting Commitment To Clean Cities At Presidential Initiative Launch

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel King Urey Yarkpawolo has called for sustained city cleaning efforts beyond the duration of the Presidential Clean Cities Initiative, saying lasting municipal commitment will be essential to healthier, safer communities.

Speaking at the official launch and orientation for Phase One of the initiative, covering Monrovia and Paynesville, Dr. Yarkpawolo commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., for a program that links short-term employment for young people with environmental protection and community well-being.

The launch took place at the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) as part of a program that also included remarks from government officials and implementing partners. The initiative's orientation agenda covered project objectives and responsibilities, sanitation-worker safety, community engagement, and the distribution of personal protective equipment.

Addressing participating young people, Dr. Yarkpawolo said their work-clearing drains, cleaning public spaces and safely removing waste, would make a meaningful contribution to communities. He emphasized that sanitation work carries dignity and called on residents to support the workers and dispose of waste responsibly.

The EPA Executive Director connected the initiative to climate adaptation, explaining that poor waste disposal, blocked drains and damage to wetlands can worsen flooding.

“Keeping drains open, protecting wetlands and managing waste properly can help communities cope with heavy rainfall”, he said, while noting that cleanup must be complemented by sound planning, adequate drainage infrastructure and protection of waterways.

He also highlighted the public-health benefits of proper waste collection and drainage maintenance, including reducing the risk of floodwater contaminating homes and drinking water and limiting mosquito breeding sites.

Dr. Yarkpawolo stressed that worker safety must be central to implementation. He called for appropriate tools and protective equipment, supervision and clear guidance on handling hazardous materials, as well as proper transportation of collected waste to suitable disposal facilities.

“The employment may be short-term, but our commitment to clean cities must be permanent,” he said, urging city governments to establish regular cleaning schedules, assign clear responsibilities and include waste collection and transport in municipal budgets.

He called for particular attention to shared spaces such as markets, streets, public drains, transport terminals and parks, and encouraged collaboration among municipal authorities, community leaders, market associations, businesses and residents. He also urged stakeholders to explore ways for participating young people to continue contributing through waste collection, recycling and other environmental services.

The EPA head, Dr. Yarkpawolo said, would support the initiative within its mandate through technical guidance, environmental awareness and collaboration with implementing agencies and city authorities to promote safe waste management.

He concluded by calling for the launch to mark the beginning of a lasting culture of care for Liberia's cities-one that creates opportunities, reduces flood risks, protects public health and strengthens community pride.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liberia Environmental Protection.